Flagship Food and Drink Event Set to Showcase More than 200 New Product Ranges

More than 200 new Welsh product ranges will be showcased at a flagship food and drink trade show which is expected to generate millions of pounds in opportunities and sales.

The Welsh Government’s Blas Cymru / Taste Wales – Meet the Buyer event will see more than 150 Welsh food and drink suppliers taking part, with an opportunity for 300 invited buyers to meet food and drink innovators.

The 200 new product ranges will be part of a wider showcase of more than 3,000 Welsh products, which are expected to generate millions of pounds in trade opportunities and sales.

Food professionals from around the world will also be at the event, which is set to take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on 22-23 October.

Backed by multi-million-pound investment in innovation and production capabilities, the Welsh food and drink industry has exceeded growth targets set by the Welsh Government in recent years.

From retail and foodservice to private label products, industry buyers will have an opportunity to discover the latest that Wales has to offer all under one roof.

Among the new product ranges are products including honeyades, sparkling teas, hat-shaped breads, hot honey goats’ cheese and carbon neutral baby potatoes.

The innovations are supported by Welsh Government initiatives such as The HELIX Programme, Cluster Network and Cywain Programme, which support collaboration, creativity and growth across the sector, from start-ups to established brands.

Halen Môn, renowned for its award-winning sea salt, will unveil two new products. Founder Alison Lea Wilson said:

“At this year’s Blas Cymru / Taste Wales, we’ll be unveiling two new products – our Salty Pumpkin spice developed with TikTok sensation Condiment Claire, and our new blend ‘Pawb’, made with Cegin Y Bobl. Both products add depth and interest to everyday dishes, and the event is a wonderful place to introduce them to the market properly.”

Also unveiling a new product will be Barti Rum, which is a sponsor of the event.

Founder and director Jonathan Williams said:

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 and to be part of such a dynamic celebration of Welsh food and drink. Events like this are vital for showcasing the creativity and quality coming out of Wales, and we’re proud to present our latest range of ready-to-drink cans, developed with convenience in mind. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with buyers and industry leaders who share our passion for innovation and provenance.”

Also at the 2025 event is the Rising Star Market Place, a dedicated space to connect with up-and-coming suppliers, offering buyers a chance to discover the next big names in Welsh food and drink.

Welsh Government Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“Wales’s food and drink industry continues to impress with its creativity, innovation, ambition – and this is its opportunity to show that on a global stage. With over 3,000 quality products on show, this is a powerful testament to the sector’s recent successes. We have a wonderful story to tell, and world class products to share, and this event is the perfect stage to do just that.”

For more information on this year’s Blas Cymru / Taste Wales event visit: https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/how-we-can-help/blas-cymru-taste-wales