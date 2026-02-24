Flagship Event Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Wales and London

Welsh founders, investors and the wider ecosystem are set to gather at The Shard for a flagship event showcasing the ambition to bridge the gap between Wales and London as part of Wales Week London.

Hosted by M-SParc in partnership with Foresight Group and Menter Môn, Pontio Cymru a Llundain (Bridging the Gap: Wales and London) has sold out, reflecting growing interest in Wales as a location for high-growth businesses and investment.

The event will provide an platform at the prestigious Shard and shine a spotlight on ambitious Welsh founders, scaling companies across fintech, technology, cyber security, creative sector and sports innovation.

A panel chaired by founder coach and marketing and digital strategy advisor Lisa Storey Evans will feature Johan Dyer, founder of BuildBoss, a UK-based platform reshaping how builders and homeowners work together, Dan Parry Evans, founder of Vedri, a virtual production studio in North West Wales and Dr Huw Vaughan Jones, co-founder of QRsiren, a service and mobile app that uses AI to scan, detect, and help protect users and organisations from malicious or tampered QR codes. They will share their personal journeys and insights on founding a company, raising capital, scaling, and building globally competitive ventures from Wales.

A second panel, chaired by award-winning entrepreneur and Chair of the Cymru Football Foundation Kelly Davies, will focus on tech and innovation in football. Panellists include Iwan Pritchard CEO of Pelly, a platform for Football Clubs’ recruitment & decision-making, Tristian Griffiths, founder of Your Empowered Mindset, who provide mindset and wellbeing resilience through tech to players and football clubs and Neil Thomas from Brandified, who is developing an app to monitor casual play in football. They will highlight how Welsh-led technology and wellbeing solutions are modernising sporting operations and performance.

Discussions will also explore investment strategy and the growing role of innovation in strengthening sectors such as food production and supply chain resilience.

Lois Bevan Shaw, Business Support & Projects Manager at M-SParc, said:

“Wales is home to exceptional entrepreneurial talent, but it’s vital that we create meaningful bridges with London to capitalise on opportunities. M-SParc are proud to be focusing on ensuring this is achieved, by hosting such events, and we are grateful to Foresight Group for providing us with such a stage for our Welsh founders who are building ambitious, globally relevant businesses. “Pontio Cymru a Llundain is about visibility, connection and momentum. We’re proud to showcase the depth of innovation emerging from Wales and to strengthen relationships that will help our founders scale faster and further.”

The event builds on the success of last year’s Wales Week London gathering at The Shard and underlines M-SParc’s commitment to connecting Welsh innovation with UK and global markets.

Bridging the Gap: Wales and London takes place on February 25 2026 at 4pm.

London based Welsh diaspora are encouraged to follow M-SParc and the network Wales in London on social media to help bridge the talents of Wales and London. https://www.linkedin.com/company/m-sparc/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/wales-in-london/