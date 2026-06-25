Five-Year Youth Work Strategy Officially Launches at Major City-Wide Event

Cardiff Council has officially launched its new five-year Youth Work Strategy at a city-wide event.

Hosted at Cardiff City Stadium and coinciding with Youth Work Week from 23 to 30 June, the event brought together a wide range of partners, including youth workers, education professionals, third sector organisations and public services.

It showcased the breadth and impact of youth work across Cardiff and placed young people at the centre of the day’s activities. Young people shared their experiences of youth services through performances, presentations and creative showcases, highlighting the positive role youth work has played in their lives.

Attracting more than 250 attendees, the event demonstrated strong cross-sector support and highlighted the importance of partnership working to deliver meaningful outcomes for young people. Guests were introduced to the strategy’s key priorities through a series of themed zones, where they engaged directly with youth workers and partners to explore how services would be delivered in practice.

The event also featured interactive stalls from partner organisations including Erasmus+, Taith and Sky Up, opportunities for networking and collaboration across agencies and the premiere of a new Cardiff Youth Service film promoting the strategy and encouraging wider engagement.

The new strategy, titled “Somewhere to go and somewhere to grow,” sets out a clear vision for improving the lives of young people aged 11–25 by ensuring they have access to high-quality, inclusive and accessible youth work opportunities across Cardiff.

At its core, the strategy focusses on delivering a consistent, city-wide approach to youth work, combining school-based support with provision in community settings such as youth centres and outreach services.

A central priority is ensuring that youth work remains visible, accessible and responsive to young people’s needs, particularly outside of school hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

The strategy sets out a series of key priorities, including:

Participation and ensuring young people’s voices influenced services

Inclusion, particularly for vulnerable and marginalised groups

Strengthening Welsh language provision

Delivering targeted support where it was needed most

Safeguarding and wellbeing

Workforce development

Partnership working across services and organisations

These priorities have been shaped directly by engagement with young people, alongside input from partners and stakeholders, ensuring the strategy reflected real experiences, needs and aspirations.

The approach also aligns with national expectations, with the Welsh Government requiring all local authorities to develop a five-year youth work strategic plan focused on collaboration and high-quality delivery.

The strategy recognises the vital role youth work played in supporting young people to feel safe, build confidence and develop skills for the future, particularly at a time of increasing social and economic challenges.

It also emphasises the importance of local partnerships, with Youth Action Groups bringing together schools, health services, police and community organisations to coordinate support and respond to local needs.

By embedding a joined-up, locality-based model and investing in a skilled workforce, the strategy sets out a long-term commitment to ensuring every young person in Cardiff had the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said:

“Cardiff is proud to this new five-year Youth Work Strategy, which sets out a clear and ambitious vision for supporting young people across our city. “Young people are at the heart throughout both development and delivery, and their voices have directly shaped our priorities. This was about ensuring every young person in Cardiff had somewhere to go, somewhere to grow, and access to the support they needed to thrive. “The launch event demonstrated the strength of partnership working across the city and highlighted the incredible contribution youth work makes to improving outcomes, building confidence and creating opportunities for young people.”

You can view a video about Cardiff’s new Youth Services Strategy here.