Five Trends Shaping The Next Five Years for Welsh SMEs

At a time when SMEs are balancing cost pressures, cautious demand and ongoing economic volatility, the next five years are likely to reshape how these businesses grow and operate.

In discussions with business owners, lenders, advisers and buyers, five trends keep coming up: more firms preparing to change hands; a split in investment behaviour between bold acquisitions and ‘sweating assets’; tighter grip on margins; productivity gains from AI; and diversification.

1) Succession planning

As founders reach retirement age, many businesses will need a plan for what happens next: a trade sale, a management buyout or buy-in, bringing in an investor, or handing the firm to family.

According to Government sources, 25,000 to 85,000 UK SMEs with more than five employees could go through a sale or similar transaction in the next five years, mainly because of owner age and succession needs. This won’t be evenly spread.

Across Wales, professional services businesses with repeat revenue are still attractive to consolidators. In manufacturing and industrial services – core sectors for the Welsh economy – succession pressures collide with the reality of expensive equipment and energy costs, pushing some owners towards a sale. Construction trades remain heavily owner-managed, so exits often happen through a trade sale or a handover to management. Wholesale and distribution continue to consolidate as scale becomes more important for buying power and delivery efficiency.

2) Investment trends: Big bets vs. sweating assets

Despite higher financing costs, many SMEs are still pursuing acquisitions, often because relying on organic growth alone can feel slower and riskier in volatile markets.

The rationale is familiar: businesses are acquiring to add capability, reach new customers or improve scale and efficiency. What’s changed is how deals are being done.

Earn-outs, deferred payments and vendor loans are more common as buyers and sellers try to bridge valuation gaps. And buyers are paying closer attention to cash: how quickly revenue turns into money in the bank, how much working capital is tied up, and whether the business depends too heavily on a small number of customers.

At the other end of the spectrum, some SMEs are conserving cash by delaying upgrades to vehicles, machinery and non-essential IT, in other words, “sweating the assets”. While understandable in the short term, delaying investment can increase operational risk and future costs. The stronger operators are being selective to protect spending on safety and quality, while prioritising projects with clear payback.

3) Margin protection is getting smarter

Instead of blunt cost cutting, more SMEs are trying to protect margins by understanding what really drives profit. Many are also getting more disciplined about pricing by tracking discount “leakage”, improving price realisation, and being clearer about passing on input cost increases.

Working capital is getting more attention too, with closer tracking of late payments and stock levels by product and customer. The aim isn’t to be frugal but to stay profitable while still investing where it counts.

4) Productivity: doing more

The best-run businesses treat productivity as a planned programme, not a quiet expectation that everyone will just work harder.

For many SMEs, the next wave of productivity gains is coming from AI and automation. They’re already delivering quick wins in everyday work: drafting customer replies, summarising calls, producing sales proposals, updating CRM records, matching invoices, prompting collections activity, and supporting HR and admin documentation.

The key point is that these tools don’t require a full redesign of the business. In most cases, they save time and improve consistency, freeing people up to focus on higher-value work. And for businesses that embed them into operations early, the opportunity is bigger: faster execution, better customer responsiveness, and a more scalable way of working as demand grows.

5) Diversification is about resilience

Diversification is increasingly being framed as risk management. Some SMEs are moving upstream to secure supply, or downstream into service and maintenance contracts that bring steadier income. Others are expanding into adjacent products, customer segments or geographies.

The key is discipline. The best businesses apply a simple “right to win” test: do we have the capability, a route to market, and the focus to execute — and can we manage any regulatory complexity? Diversification that distracts management can be worse than relying on one market.

These trends point to a more disciplined landscape for Welsh SMEs. One where resilience matters as much as growth. The businesses most likely to succeed over the next five years will be those that plan early, invest selectively, embrace productivity gains and build operations that can adapt quickly to changing market conditions.