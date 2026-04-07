Five-Star Success for Castle Green Homes

Castle Green Homes has retained its five-star satisfaction rating amid rapid growth.

The homebuilder, with offices at St Asaph and Preston Brook, was named amongst the industry elite by the HBF (Home Builders’ Federation) following the publication of the results of the latest National New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The survey is independently operated by new home warranty providers, with the data verified by Ipsos.

Castle Green Homes chief executive Gwyn Jones said:

“We’re immensely proud to have retained our five-star rating for customer satisfaction. The latest results cover a period in which we doubled the number of homes built in a year to around 600 and increased the number of developments we’re building on. The high level of satisfied customers demonstrates that we’ve maintained our high standards during a period of rapid growth. The survey results are a reflection of our people, who are dedicated to delivering outstanding customer experiences every day.”

For the first time, this year’s star ratings are based on customer responses to both the eight-week and nine-month surveys in key areas related to the quality of their home and the service they received.

Builders are assessed on how satisfied customers are with the quality of their home and the service provided after they moved in, using responses from both surveys. These four scores are averaged to produce an overall rating, with responses scored from one (very dissatisfied) to five (very satisfied).

For the latest survey year, October 2024 to September 2025, announced on March 24, housebuilders must achieve an average score of at least 4.15 to earn a five-star rating. Castle Green scored 4.33.

“It’s the quality of our build and the care of our team that’s given customers confidence to recommend Castle Green to friends and relatives,” Gwyn added. “We have several instances where two generations of a family have bought homes on the same development and have cousins who’ve become neighbours on another.”

Steve Turner, executive director at the Home Builders Federation, said:

“This year’s Star Ratings and customer satisfaction results reflect the industry’s ongoing dedication to delivering high levels of customer care. “Each year our industry delivers hundreds of thousands of homes, each thoughtfully planned, designed and delivered by a skilled workforce. “The star ratings are testament hard work of the entire home-building workforce, across all roles and responsibilities, despite what is an increasingly challenging operating environment.”

Recently named Housebuilder of the Year at the Insider North West Residential Property Awards, the company is aiming to deliver 1,000 homes a year by 2030.