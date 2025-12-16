Five Per Cent Local Profit Share Proposed for Large-Scale Energy Schemes in Powys

National energy infrastructure projects approved by the Welsh Government need to provide a lasting legacy for communities, according to Powys Council’s Cabinet.

The region’s approved Energy Plan envisions a transition to a low-carbon energy system that delivers social and economic benefits, eliminates fuel poverty, and better connects Powys to the rest of the UK.

It is a clear principle that in doing so it should deliver a fair and just transition to a greener future, support investment in the region, job creation, affordable energy and encourage increased community and public sector ownership of energy assets, the council said. However, this is not what either the Government or big business is proposing, the council says, and as such its Cabinet is thinking differently and testing out a new idea to better benefit the people of Powys should any large-scale energy projects be given the go ahead by Welsh Ministers.

The council's Cabinet is proposing a scheme where large-scale energy schemes approved by the Government provide both the community benefit fund that has become an industry standard, and a five per cent profit share to be used for council priorities for the duration of the project’s operation.

Council Leader Cllr Jake Berriman said: