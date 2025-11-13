FIT FANS Programme Boosts Health Across Wales Through Football

More than 1,500 people have transformed their health thanks to a Welsh Government-funded football initiative to tackle obesity and inactivity.

Delivered by the EFL’s charitable arm, EFL in the Community in partnership with the Football Association of Wales, participants take part in exercise sessions and classes to improve their eating habits.

The programme uses football to reach those most at risk of developing serious health conditions who may not be comfortable accessing support from their GP.

Participants have achieved an average weight loss of 3.7kg for males and 2.8kg for females.

The FIT FANS programme is being run at five Welsh football clubs:

Cardiff City

Newport County

Newtown AFC

Swansea City

Wrexham

FIT JACKS, led by Swansea City AFC Foundation has helped 267 people at 234 sessions at a variety of locations across the city since February.

Michael Kelleher enrolled at Fit Jacks last year. He said:

“When I started Fit Jacks I had sleep apnoea, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and several other medical issues which were causing me serious problems. “By the time I graduated in January, I had lost 10kg, eradicated the sleep apnoea and improved my diabetes control. I am now off all medications and have started running. It’s a remarkable programme which I will always be indebted too.”

Chief Medical Officer for Wales Professor Isabel Oliver said:

“Using the power of football to engage communities, FIT FANS has helped a remarkable number of people reduce their risk of developing serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease. “It’s wonderful to see the social connections that have been formed through the programme, creating supportive communities that contribute to both physical and mental wellbeing. “This programme is about preventing ill health before it starts, taking pressure off our NHS, and helping people live longer, healthier lives.”

Debbie Cook, EFL Director of Community said:

“The health and wellbeing of people in our Football communities is incredibly important to us. Across our network, we work tirelessly to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives. The key to FIT FANS is that Football brings people together and gives them the chance to meet people like them. They encourage and reassure each other. The support and solutions they give each other are key to making change last.”

With 62% of the Welsh population estimated to be overweight or living with obesity, the scheme helps participants make lasting lifestyle changes.

The programme's success has extended beyond the 12 weeks of the scheme, with peer support networks being established and WhatsApp groups helping participants maintain their healthy habits and continue their fitness journeys together.

The programme also delivered substantial mental wellbeing benefits, with an increase in life satisfaction and a decrease in anxiety levels.

A £200,000 funding boost from the Welsh Government earlier this year has helped more people access the programme across Wales.