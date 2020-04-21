Fisheries Grant Announced in Wales to Help Fishing Sector

A new grant to support fishing businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been announced.

Fishing has been hit especially hard as exports and domestic markets have shut due to the public health crisis.

Existing support for the wider business sector is often based on factors such as the rateable value of fixed premises, or the amount of members of staff employed – but these often don’t apply to fishing businesses.

The new support has been announced by the Welsh Government as a targeted grant for vessel owning fishing businesses, to ensure they are able to cover their costs during this difficult time.

The new grant will help cover fixed costs associated with owning a fishing vessel and will be based on the size of vessel owned. The grant will be calculated by vessel size, with a maximum payment of £10,000 to ensure synergies with the Economic Resilience Fund. The grant will be open to all active seafood businesses with Welsh-licenced vessels and recorded sales of £10,000 or more in 2019, and all eligible fishers will be provided with a one off payment.

Further details on the application process will be announced shortly. Eligible fishers should first register online with Rural Payments Wales (RPW). Once the applications are open, fishers may then apply online through RPW.

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths. said: