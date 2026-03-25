First UK Government-Funded Veteran Centres Launch

The UK Government is creating a network of veteran support centres in a bid to make it easier for veterans to gain easier access to health, housing, employment and other services.

A total of 14 existing veteran centres will receive more than £13 million of funding to become part of VALOUR – a programme that aims to tackles what the UK Government said was “the current fragmented nature of accessing support”.

A wider £50 million programme will include a headquarters in the Office for Veterans’ Affairs in the Ministry of Defence, field officers and an online support platform. The system will work together to share data and form better connections between local charities, councils and service providers.

Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

“We are building the first ever system that brings together a headquarters in the heart of government, coheres charities and support services, and connects a network of veteran support centres. “With new connections across the system and field officers on the ground, VALOUR will build the most detailed picture yet of what’s working and what’s needed at a local and national level.”

The minister was speaking on a visit to one of the centres that will soon become part of the VALOUR network to learn more about how the additional funding will help support 68,000-strong veteran community in Wales.

Alongside a group of six local military charities, Alabaré’s VALOUR-recognised centre in Salisbury will coordinate local access to housing, health, employment and wellbeing support for veterans and the wider armed forces community.

Andrew Lord, CEO of Alabaré, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the Veterans Minister to the South West’s VALOUR‑recognised centre in Salisbury. The VALOUR programme is one of the most significant opportunities in recent years to transform how the UK’s Armed Forces community accesses support, recovery pathways, and long‑term independence. ALABARÉ's partnership with Defence Medical Welfare Service, Defence Gardens, Icarus, The Poppy Factory, The Warrior Programme and Armed Forces Equine Charity reflects both our long‑standing commitment to supporting veterans and the strength that comes when organisations work together.”

Veteran centres have also been selected in Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and across England. These include a community sports centre in Port Talbot.

Later in the spring, there will be a further opportunity for organisations to be able to apply to become part of the VALOUR network, via a second round of funding.