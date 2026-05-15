First Refurbished Buses Welcomed to Powys

Powys County Council has welcomed the first newly refurbished buses to the county.

The buses are the first of 15 vehicles to be comprehensively upgraded through funding provided by the Welsh Government, in partnership with Transport for Wales (TfW). The remaining refurbished buses will be delivered in phases between now and September.

The investment marks an important milestone in Powys' long-term commitment to improving local bus services and delivering a more modern, reliable and accessible network for passengers, supporting a stronger, fairer and greener transport system for communities across the county, the council said.

The refurbished buses bring a range of improvements for passengers, including:

Modern audio-visual “next stop” information to support all passengers, particularly older people and those with disabilities

Improved bilingual signage throughout

More comfortable seating

Newly installed CCTV systems to enhance safety

USB ports for passengers to use during journeys

Refurbished engines to improve reliability

Euro 6 engines, producing significantly lower emissions than older vehicles

These first buses will be operated by Tanat Valley and Lloyds Coaches, with more joining the network in other areas and with other operators over the coming months.

This initiative represents a vital step in a wider transformation programme for bus services in Powys, being delivered in partnership with TfW. The programme aims to create a more integrated and passenger-focused network, with improved coordination of routes, fares and timetables, helping to deliver a transport system that is stronger in reliability, fairer in accessibility and greener for the future.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Green Powys, said:

“Welcoming these first refurbished buses is a significant moment for public transport in Powys. This investment will directly benefit passengers, provide more reliable, comfortable and accessible journeys, while also reducing emissions. “It is an important step towards building a public transport network that is stronger, fairer and greener, supporting our communities, improving inclusion, and helping us respond to the climate challenge. “This is just the beginning of a wider transformation that will see continued investment in buses and services across the county over the coming years.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said:

“The Bridge to Franchise network represents an important step in delivering a more integrated and accessible public transport system in partnership with Powys. “It's a great example of what we can achieve when teams from across Transport for Wales and local authorities come together with a shared purpose. “Working hand in hand with our supply chain, operators and colleagues in Powys, we've collectively delivered a joined-up approach that makes it easier for customers to move around, while keeping a clear focus on what comes next.”

Barclay Davies, Director for Wales at Bus Users UK, said: