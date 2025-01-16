First Phase of £1 Million Gym Development Launches at Club Rhyl

The brand new strength training gym at Club Rhyl is now open, as the first phase of the new £1 million refurbishment from DLL.

The exciting first phase of the Club Rhyl development is complete with the newly refurbished ground floor area now open to members and the public.

Fully equipped with a range of state of the art Olympic lifting and plate loaded equipment from Technogym, The Pure Strength kit has been developed by working with athletes across 8 editions of the Olympic Games and over 30 years of scientific research on human movement.

This equipment offers the best strength training experience for maximising sports performance and DLL is proud to be offering this to members with already exceptional feedback at Club Rhyl.

In true DLL’s distinctive Club-style, the ground floor gym has been created to motivate an elite training environment. The next phase of the Club Rhyl renovation is a brand new cardio room and Hiit studio, due to open early next month. The new cardio room will feature the latest Technogym’s Excite live range, whilst the new Studio X will provide a specially designed high-intensity interval training (HIIT) space, incorporating body weight exercises and state-of-the-art Technogym equipment.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director said:

“Our commitment to investing in our facilities has seen Club Rhyl become a nationally recognised fitness facility, and the quality and value our members are enjoying is second to none. Following on from last year’s ground breaking new Studio 360 development, these latest £1million investments will ensure that DLL members will have access to the most modern and technologically advanced fitness experiences in the country. DLL’s reputation as an innovative and sector leading leisure operator has continued to grow, and at a challenging time for many in the leisure sector, DLL is again bucking national trends and investing in its facilities.”

There’s even more exciting developments coming in April, with the addition of the exciting new Box 12 studio, providing a dynamic, boxing-inspired workout space, and Inerva Toning Tables, designed for those looking to improve their muscular strength, balance, flexibility, and cardiovascular fitness, but who require a low-impact workout.