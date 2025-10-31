First Performers Announced for Newport’s Countdown to Christmas Celebration

The first live acts for Newport Now BID’s Countdown to Christmas spectacular have been revealed.

Running from 2pm to 5.30pm on Saturday, November 15, Countdown to Christmas will feature live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests, culminating in the official switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a breathtaking fireworks display.

The main support acts for the event have been announced today, with the headline star – a multi-million selling chart-topper and TV star who has notched three UK number one singles, ten singles that reached the top 10, and five top 10 albums – to be revealed soon.

Three rising stars of Welsh music will be taking to the main stage at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street – MACY, Josh Hicks and Xempa.

Since leaving school in 2016, MACY has been crafting vibrant, feel-good pop anthems straight from her bedroom, captivating audiences since her debut single, Cinema, in 2020.

With two EPs showcasing her bold sound, she’s performed at The Principality Stadium, the BAFTA Cymru Awards, FOCUS Wales, and even made her international debut at M for Montreal Festival in Canada in 2024.

MACY’s infectious tracks have earned airplay on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio 1, and her TV debut on ITV’s BackStage highlighted her rising star power.

A double winner at Newport City Radio’s Love Live Music Awards earlier this year, Josh Hicks takes inspiration from Adele, Amy Winehouse and ’60s soul icons. His heartfelt performances mix original songs with carefully chosen covers.

Meanwhile, Xempa are an original band with members from Newport and Cwmbran blending soul, hip hop and spoken word. Their rich sound and dynamic performances continue to win new followers wherever they play.

There will also be stage appearances by the cast of Rapunzel, this year’s pantomime at Newport’s Riverfront Theatre, and Santa himself!

Organised and delivered by the Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio, Countdown to Christmas will mirror the BID’s hugely-successful previous annual events staged over the last 10 years. This year’s event is funded by the UK Government via the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Last year’s Countdown to Christmas attracted almost 12,000 additional people into the city centre compared with an average Saturday.

There will be fairground rides, costume characters and face painters, and the event will culminate with the Christmas lights switch-on at 5.15pm followed by the fireworks display at 5.30pm.

The day also marks the start of free parking on Saturdays in council-owned car parks in the city centre, which runs until December 27.

The headline musical act will be announced soon, and they will also be helping the city’s mayor Councillor Kate Thomas push the button to light up the city centre for the festive season.