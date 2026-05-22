First Offshore Surveys Underway at North Wales Renewables Scheme

Offshore survey work on what could be Wales’ biggest renewables project this decade is to begin imminently as part of the first package of works to be placed following the award of a Contract for Difference (CfD) in this year’s government Auction Round 7.

Development is being led by electricity generator RWE. Once constructed off the coast of North Wales, Awel y Môr would be capable of generating power equivalent to 22.5 per cent of Wales’ current annual energy usage.

The surveys are to be carried out by contractors Geo and TGS, and will enable further design refinements for the 78km2 array area, as well as its export cable route to the landfall site, located between Rhyl and Prestatyn.

TGS will be carrying out a geophysical survey, using high resolution imaging to map the seabed’s geology in detail. It will also identify any major boulders and other seabed features that may impact offshore construction.

Geo will conduct a geotechnical survey using cone penetration testing and vibrocore sampling techniques to investigate the geological nature of the seabed itself, in order to build on information gathered during previous borehole surveys, as well as PhD work carried out at Bangor University.

Jo Pickard, Senior Consents Manager for RWE, said:

“This additional survey data will enable the team to make design refinements and fine tune our methods for offshore construction, which is currently planned to begin in 2029. “Our next step is to reach a final investment decision. Onshore construction is planned to begin in 2027 with the onshore substation, followed by the cable route in 2028. “We will of course keep all relevant stakeholders informed and updated as our plans progress.”

GEO is to deploy two vessels, with each looking at different areas of seabed.

Kim Sillemann, Managing Director at GEO, said:

“Geo, the deep penetration CPT specialist, is proud to be awarded a contract by RWE for geotechnical investigations at Awel y Môr, where the new-built heavy-duty CPT rig “GeoScope II” will be used in the wind farm’s array area. “The GeoCeptor, an effective combined CPT and vibrocore rig will fulfil the programme along the offshore export cable route.”

RWE has more than two decades’ experience in offshore wind in the UK, having developed and built the country’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, also off the coast of North Wales, at North Hoyle.

RWE is developing Awel y Môr with project partners Stadtwerke München (30 per cent) and Siemens Financial Services (10 per cent).