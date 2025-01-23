First Mortgage Solutions Welcomes New Compliance Director

First Mortgage Solutions has announced the appointment of Jane Massie as its Compliance Director. This strategic hire is set to demonstrate the broker’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and customer service excellence.

With over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, Jane brings a wealth of expertise in Compliance Management and operational oversight. Her proven track record of navigating complex regulatory environments makes her an invaluable addition to the team.

In her new role, Jane will ensure that First Mortgage Solutions continues to operate with transparency, integrity, and a customer-first approach through re-designing and implementing compliance regulatory checks, as well as overseeing the onboarding of Appointed Representatives and expanding the network.

“Joining First Mortgage Solutions is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that values both innovation and integrity,” said Jane. “My goal is to build on the company’s strong foundation by ensuring that compliance processes not only meet but exceed industry standards, empowering our clients to achieve their property goals with confidence.”

Principal Christopher Davies welcomed Jane to the team, stating,

“We are delighted to have Jane join the First Mortgage Solutions family. Her extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to compliance aligns perfectly with our mission to provide trusted and transparent mortgage solutions. Her leadership will undoubtedly enhance our operations and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the mortgage market.”

Based in Neath, South Wales, First Mortgage Solutions has established itself as a go-to brokerage for all types of residential and commercial mortgages, offering tailored advice and seamless mortgage experiences. Jane’s appointment marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, ensuring that compliance remains a cornerstone of its operations as it continues to expand its services nationwide.