First Minister’s Statement Supports Nuclear in Wales

The Welsh Government is looking ahead to how future nuclear projects will be developed in Wales, First Minister Eluned Morgan has said.

In a Written Statement on Nuclear Energy in Wales, the First Minister said she supported the principles of accelerating the delivery of nuclear infrastructure projects.

The Written Statement said:

“Following the announcement that Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE N) has selected Rolls Royce SMRs for deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at the Wylfa site, the Welsh Government is looking ahead to how future nuclear projects will be developed in Wales. “The Welsh Government has long supported new nuclear generation at Wylfa and recognises that this project will play a significant role in decarbonising our energy production. We have already confirmed our view that nuclear power is a clean energy generator and an important component of the future energy mix. “With the designation of the new EN 7 planning regime and the publication of the Advanced Nuclear Framework, we anticipate increased interest from a range of developers at several potential sites across Wales.”

The First Minister added that the recently-announced Renewable Sector Deal, which aims to strengthen supply chains and skills pathways, recognises nuclear energy as a key part of Wales’ future energy mix.

The Welsh Government will work closely with Natural Resources Wales to “drive opportunity and economic growth, while continuing to protect our natural resources and maintain the highest safety standards”, the First Minister said.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: