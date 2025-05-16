First Minister Visits Ground Breaking Decarbonisation Hub

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan MS has visited Tŷ Gwyrddfai, a ground-breaking decarbonisation hub in Penygroes, to see how the facility is at the forefront of the decarbonisation agenda and efforts to reach net zero targets.

The former hygiene products factory has been transformed over the past two years into a decarbonisation hub that is now the head office for Adra’s Trwsio in-house contractors, which employs over 150 staff. Travis Perkins have also set up a depot on site to provide Adra and its contractors with materials and supplies.

Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, the commercial arm of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, manages training pods on the site, delivering tailored decarbonisation and construction skills to young people and existing members of the construction workforce, especially in areas such as exterior wall insulation, installation and servicing of solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage.

Bangor University leads on an innovative, state of the art research and development facility dedicated to testing and trialing new technology and materials that align with the decarbonisation agenda. This facility boasts two chambers designed to replicate the inside and outside of a house for climate testing. This facility has been funded by the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

During the visit, the First Minister met representatives from the partner organisations, as well as people that have directly benefitted from training and upskilling programmes at Tŷ Gwyrddfai.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“Reducing carbon emissions from housing is an important factor in tackling climate change, while also helping reduce people’s fuel bills. “Creating green jobs is one of my priorities, so it was great to meet some of the people that have benefitted from the training at Tŷ Gwyrddfai and see how Welsh Government funding is creating new career opportunities for people in Penygroes and the surrounding area.”

Iwan Trefor Jones, Chief Executive of Adra, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to see and hear at first hand from the partners and from people that have benefitted directly from programmes offered at Tŷ Gwyrddfai. “The development of Tŷ Gwyrddfai will lead to a more qualified and skilled workforce; it will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions in our homes, which in turn will reduce the impact of increasing fuel and energy costs by making our homes more energy efficient and improve the quality of life for our tenants”.

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive Officer – Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Busnes@LlandrilloMenai’s contribution to the Tŷ Gwyrddfai project and the partnership with Adra and Bangor University. This initiative delivers real value for the region by equipping local businesses with the skills to provide net-zero solutions and retrofit services that ultimately drive decarbonisation within the building and construction sector.”

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, said: