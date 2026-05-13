First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth Appoints His Ministerial Team

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has appointed his Cabinet which he has said will have a “relentless focus on doing what’s best for Wales”.

The Welsh Government Cabinet in full is:

First Minister – Rhun ap Iorwerth

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality – Sioned Williams

Cabinet Minister for Finance – Elin Jones

Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport – Heledd Fychan

Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness & the Constitution – Dafydd Trystan Davies

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care – Mabon ap Gwynfor

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy – Adam Price

Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language – Anna Brychan

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability – Llyr Gruffydd

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning – Siân Gwenllian

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health – Nerys Evans

Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health – Delyth Jewell

Deputy Minister for Transport – Mark Hooper

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education – Cefin Campbell

Counsel General Designate – Elfyn Llwyd

The First Minister said:

“This Cabinet will bring new energy, new ideas and a new direction to the way our nation is led. “United and filled with talent and experience ready to serve, my government will believe in the art of the possible, working as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales. “Our principles will be our guide as we seek practical solutions to the issues faced by communities the length and breadth of our country – and we will pursue our missions with the energy and urgency they demand. “Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together. A new era of leadership starts today.”

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams added: