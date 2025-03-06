First Minister Joins Pembrokeshire’s Dragon Parade in St David’s Day Celebration

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority hosted a Dragon Parade in St Davids on Saturday 1 March, led by the First Minister and other distinguished guests.

The event celebrated St David’s Day with a dazzling showcase of community spirit, creativity, and Welsh heritage.

The lively procession set off from Oriel y Parc, filling the streets of St Davids with colour and energy and the dynamic sounds of drumming group Samba Doc.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“The St David’s Day parade was a spectacular occasion this year. The city really comes into its own on the day of our patron saint and it was great to see the artwork of the local school children and Kate Evans, which provided a wonderful and very Welsh theme for the parade. “Thank you to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for organising such a memorable event. It was an honour to join the Dragon Parade – a huge well done to everyone involved for their hard work.”

Parade participants included school and community groups such as Care in the Community, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi (Non Campus) Years 2 and 3, Croesgoch School (Years 3 and 4), and Cylch Meithrin Croesgoch Playgroup.

As the parade returned to Oriel y Parc, the festivities continued with a captivating static performance by Samba Doc in the courtyard. The highlight of the event was the highly anticipated return of the baby dragon, a stunning creation developed in collaboration with local artist Kate Evans. Schools and community groups worked closely with Kate to bring this imaginative centrepiece to life.

Alongside the celebrations, a market featuring handpicked local stallholders took place throughout the day, offering a variety of handmade crafts and locally produced goods. The market provided an opportunity for visitors to support local artisans and enjoy a taste of Pembrokeshire’s creative community.

To mark the occasion, Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, presented a framed retro print featuring St Non’s Chapel to the First Minister to mark the St David’s Day celebrations.

Tegryn Jones, said: