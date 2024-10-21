First Minister Attends Ireland-Wales Forum for First Overseas Visit

Eluned Morgan has made her first overseas trip as First Minister.

The main purpose of her visit to Ireland was to attend the Ireland-Wales Ministerial Forum in Cork, hosted by the Tánaiste, Micheál Martin.

This is the fourth Forum, following meetings in Cardiff in 2021, Cork in 2022 and Bangor in North Wales last year.

The Forum focuses on six areas to work in partnership between Ireland and Wales – Political and Official Engagement; Trade and Tourism; Climate and Sustainability; Education and Research; Culture, Language and Heritage; and, Communities, Diaspora and Sport.

The First Minister also visited Dublin, where she met Irish President Michael D. Higgins at the President’s Official residence.

The First Minister also met Eamon Ryan TD, Ireland’s Minister for Transport and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications in Dublin and held a bilateral meeting with the Tánaiste as part of the Forum events in Cork.

Eluned Morgan said: