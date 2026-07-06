First Milk Celebrates Success at International Cheese & Dairy Awards

First Milk has won 26 awards at this year's International Cheese & Dairy Awards (ICDA).
It won eight gold, 11 silver and one bronze medal, together with six major trophies, at the world's largest cheese show. Cheese produced at Haverfordwest Creamery secured four of the competition's trophies.
The creamery won the CHR Hansen Trophy for Champion Double Gloucester, the Tetra Pak Tebel Award for Best Extra Mature Creamery Block Cheddar, the ICDA Award for Best Medium Creamery Block Cheddar and the First Milk Past Masters Trophy.
This year's event attracted the highest number of entries in several years with many of the creamery Cheddar classes receiving between 30 and 40 entries.
First Milk was recognised across a range of Cheddar and regional cheese classes.
First Milk Customer Quality Manager Jack Eade said:
“These awards are incredibly hard won and reflect the dedication, expertise and passion of everyone involved in producing our cheese. To receive recognition across so many categories at one of the world's most respected cheese competitions is something everyone at First Milk can be enormously proud of.
“While our grading team selects and prepares the entries, none of these achievements would be possible without the commitment of our farmer members producing exceptional quality milk, and the highly skilled teams at our creameries transforming it into consistently award-winning cheese.”