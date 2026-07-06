First Milk Celebrates Success at International Cheese & Dairy Awards

First Milk has won 26 awards at this year's International Cheese & Dairy Awards (ICDA).

It won eight gold, 11 silver and one bronze medal, together with six major trophies, at the world's largest cheese show. Cheese produced at Haverfordwest Creamery secured four of the competition's trophies.

The creamery won the CHR Hansen Trophy for Champion Double Gloucester, the Tetra Pak Tebel Award for Best Extra Mature Creamery Block Cheddar, the ICDA Award for Best Medium Creamery Block Cheddar and the First Milk Past Masters Trophy.

This year's event attracted the highest number of entries in several years with many of the creamery Cheddar classes receiving between 30 and 40 entries.

First Milk was recognised across a range of Cheddar and regional cheese classes.

First Milk Customer Quality Manager Jack Eade said: