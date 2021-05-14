First Glimpse Inside Showhomes at Bellway’s Rhiwlas Development

The first images have been released of the two showhomes at Bellway’s Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr development in Cardiff.

These photographs provide the first glimpse inside the three-bedroom Shipton and four-bedroom Wilbury, which are both now open for viewings by appointment.

Bellway is building 120 homes at Rhiwlas, part of the emerging Plasdŵr community which is taking shape four miles north of the city centre.

Located just off Llantrisant Road and within Plasdŵr’s Maesllech neighbourhood to the north of the new garden city, the development will deliver a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses.

A range of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties will be available, ranging from two to three storeys in height.

Daniel Shone, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said: