First Glimpse Inside Showhomes at Bellway’s Rhiwlas Development

The first images have been released of the two showhomes at Bellway’s Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr development in Cardiff.
These photographs provide the first glimpse inside the three-bedroom Shipton and four-bedroom Wilbury, which are both now open for viewings by appointment.
Bellway is building 120 homes at Rhiwlas, part of the emerging Plasdŵr community which is taking shape four miles north of the city centre.
Located just off Llantrisant Road and within Plasdŵr’s Maesllech neighbourhood to the north of the new garden city, the development will deliver a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses.
A range of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties will be available, ranging from two to three storeys in height.
Daniel Shone, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:
“These first images of our brand-new showhomes at Rhiwlas provide a tantalising glimpse of the spacious interiors and contemporary design features of the properties available at the development.
“Both showhomes include an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with a separate living room, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, and boast the high specification and build quality for which Bellway is renowned.
“Residents at Rhiwlas will benefit from being just a 10-minute walk from the desirable village of Radyr and easy access to the M4. Once complete, the Plasdŵr community will offer a range of first-class facilities, including new schools, shops, restaurants and leisure facilities.
“House-hunters interested in taking a closer look at our showhomes at Rhiwlas can book their own one-to-one appointment by contacting our sales team at the development.”