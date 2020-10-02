First Glimpse Inside Coleg Cambria’s New £1.2m Rural Education Centre

Take a look inside the new £1.2m rural education centre at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi.

These are the first internal images of the building completed by Wrexham-based Read Construction last month.

The modern facility will serve local communities in north east Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Prosperity for All vision to provide more education links in town and villages across the country.

Elin Roberts, the new Assistant Principal of Technical Studies and site lead at Llysfasi, said it will be open to students and the public later this year.

“We are absolutely delighted with the completed building and confident it will serve as a hub for education in this region for many years to come,” added Mrs Roberts. “We are at the heart of land-based learning and this will enable us to take that to the next level; our other priorities, including preservation and celebration of the Welsh language, accessible qualifications and as a place for community groups to meet – will all benefit from this. “The facility itself is impressive inside and out and once again shows Cambria’s commitment to delivering innovative and welcoming environments in which to learn, teach and achieve personal and professional development.”

The two-storey site includes IT and multimedia suites, space for workshops, classrooms, breakout spaces, a kitchen area, offices, and meeting rooms which will deliver bilingual and family and community-focused services.

Stuart Hetherington, Contract Manager at Read Construction, said it had been a pleasure to work in partnership with the college and finish the project on time, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Read worked alongside Coleg Cambria and our dedicated supply chain to ensure our workforce and the surrounding community remained safe,” he said. “The scheme will make a significant difference to the local community – giving access to services that are essential for the rural area.”

