First Ever Wales Tech Week to be Held as a Virtual Festival This July

First Ever Wales Tech Week to be Held as a Virtual Festival This July

Wales will host the first-ever Wales Tech Week this summer, as a new initiative to showcase the ingenuity, innovation and creativity of the people, businesses and organisations in its technology sector.

Taking place from 13th – 17th July the event will promote the innovative technology industry within Wales, which is helping transform and enable society and the way people work, learn and live.

Created by Technology Connected, the voice of the technology industry in Wales for more than 20 years, the event will be a festival of webinars, resources, roundtables and digital events from the technology community.

The festival will not only showcase the breadth of Welsh technology, but also host hands-on workshops including sector specific webinars to help unify the technology community and share knowledge and insight.

Due to the global impact of Covid-19, Wales Tech Week will take place as an entirely virtual experience, with a range of activities accessible across the world in real time.

Events will cover a broad range of technology and sectors including key Welsh strength areas such as Compound Semiconductors, Cyber and Fintech, alongside additional resources such as attracting investment, digital marketing and skills workshops.

The Welsh Technology Industry By The Numbers

There are approximately 4,000 technology businesses in Wales, employing an estimated 40,000 people

Welsh technology businesses contribute £8.5bn (8.53%) towards Welsh turnovereach year.

The technology sector in Wales was creating new jobs at a rate higher than anywhere else in the UK, with an 83% rise in employment since 2010, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It is also key in attracting investment, with Welsh start-ups attracting nearly £115 million in investment between 2012 – 2018.

As part of the festival, Technology Connected is calling on businesses in the technology sector or supporting industries to put on their own event under the Wales Tech Week banner, with the assistance of the Technology Connected team.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said;

“Wales has a vibrant technology industry, spanning a range of sectors. From global technology leaders, to our clever start-up scene, there are a host of incredible people and businesses doing exceptional things in technology in our small country. “With such a diverse, impactful industry we think it is more important than ever to showcase the skills, talent and innovation that exists in Wales on a global scale. “During these exceptional times, technology has been fundamental in keeping our society moving. It has been key in enabling us to continue to work, educate our children and perhaps most importantly, stay in touch with our loved ones. Technology has the unique ability to make the world a smaller place. “With the creation of Wales Tech Week, we hope to showcase the Welsh technology industry on a global stage. The events taking place will spotlight the clever, innovative businesses and people within Welsh technology as well as our collaborative ecosystem and strength in academia. “By making the event totally virtual we are connecting people and building communities without borders. Recent months have highlighted the positive impact of collaboration within our industry across the world. This virtual festival will mean anyone across the world will be able to access our events, as Wales Tech Week will place this spirit of community at its very heart and look to build a brighter future for our industry.”

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“The Welsh Government has always recognised and supported the social and economic impact of our thriving technology industry, as a key part of our Economic Action Plan. “Coronavirus and its impact on society has really highlighted the importance of technology in allowing people to stay connected with each other, and its future role in helping us to build a ‘new normal’ post Covid-19. “The fact that the first Wales Tech Week will be an entirely virtual festival really encapsulates the adaptive, enabling and innovative nature of our technology industry.”

Wales Tech Week will take place between 13th -17th July. For more information, follow @WalesTechWeek for the latest updates.