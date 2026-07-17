First Ever Nurses Graduate From Aberystwyth University

The first ever nursing students have graduated from Aberystwyth University.

The students began their studies when the university's Healthcare Education Centre first opened its doors in September 2022.

The £1.7 million centre located opposite Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth includes high-quality clinical practice rooms and was supported with a grant of £500,000 from the Welsh Government.

Among the almost 40 students who have graduated this year, some studied adult nursing and others mental health nursing. The degree courses have now expanded with 239 studying at the university this academic year.

Students studying for the degree have the opportunity to follow up to half of their course through the medium of Welsh.

A special reception was held after the graduation and students were addressed by key partners and academics.

Amanda Jones, Head of Healthcare Education at Aberystwyth University, said:

“It is so heartening to see our students at this wonderful moment in their lives – many congratulations to them all. It has been an honour to be part of history, teaching the first ever cohort of nursing students here in Aberystwyth. I wish them all every success for the future.”

Aberystwyth Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis added: