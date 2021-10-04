Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

First Class Local Graduate Toby Starts Career with Redrow

Built Environment Home Page Newport Original Content South Wales
SHARE
,

Swansea University first-class honours graduate Toby Savidge from Newport has joined the south Wales division of Flintshire-headquartered premium housebuilder Redrow.

Toby, who finished his Business Management degree earlier this year, is one of the ten-strong 2021 cohort joining Redrow’s acclaimed graduate scheme in Wales and England.

The two-year rotational programme, designed to give rounded experience of the profession, will see him working on projects as part of the construction, land and planning, technical and commercial teams.

Having grown up in Langstone, Toby attended Caerleon Comprehensive School and plays for the Newport water polo team in matches all over the UK.

His first stint will be with the construction team at Redrow’s De Clare Gardens development at Hendredenny in Caerphilly. With construction about to start at its Parc y Coleg development in Caerleon and Toby’s local community links, one of his first priorities will also be to visit the local junior football club to see how they can support its development plans.

He wanted to find a graduate position in Wales, and considered the housebuilding or public transport sectors because of their role in building communities.

“I want to be part of creating strong communities in Wales, and both housebuilding and public transport are key to that,” he said.

“I grew up on a Redrow development and saw first-hand how my community developed, and so it was natural to look at their graduate scheme. When I saw how much real experience and ongoing training you get, the company’s commitment to creating thriving communities, and mentoring from a senior leader within the business, it felt like there would be real investment from them as well as from me.”

As Redrow believes in promoting from within, with many of its directors having joined as graduates, most trainees are then offered permanent positions. This means they are serious about recruiting and developing the very best people according to Toby’s line manager, south Wales planning director, Jane Carpenter.

“We’re really looking for our future leaders when we recruit our graduates, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to attract someone of Toby’s calibre,” said Jane.

“Not only is he clearly very talented, he is so committed to and passionate about the same things as we are – building thriving communities – which makes for the perfect cultural fit.

“And, as a division based in south Wales and a plc headquartered in north Wales, we’re delighted to be able to retain talent like Toby’s here by offering a great way to start a career.”

SHARE

Redrow is a leading premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year ending 28th June 2020, the Group reported revenue of £1.3 billion. 93% of products, services and labour were procured locally in 2020.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.
 

Related Articles

The Built Environment – Future Opportunities

Business News Wales Appoints New Built Environment Industry Editor

Creating a More Resilient Built Environment Post COVID-19

Redrow

 