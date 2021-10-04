First Class Local Graduate Toby Starts Career with Redrow

Swansea University first-class honours graduate Toby Savidge from Newport has joined the south Wales division of Flintshire-headquartered premium housebuilder Redrow.

Toby, who finished his Business Management degree earlier this year, is one of the ten-strong 2021 cohort joining Redrow’s acclaimed graduate scheme in Wales and England.

The two-year rotational programme, designed to give rounded experience of the profession, will see him working on projects as part of the construction, land and planning, technical and commercial teams.

Having grown up in Langstone, Toby attended Caerleon Comprehensive School and plays for the Newport water polo team in matches all over the UK.

His first stint will be with the construction team at Redrow’s De Clare Gardens development at Hendredenny in Caerphilly. With construction about to start at its Parc y Coleg development in Caerleon and Toby’s local community links, one of his first priorities will also be to visit the local junior football club to see how they can support its development plans.

He wanted to find a graduate position in Wales, and considered the housebuilding or public transport sectors because of their role in building communities.

“I want to be part of creating strong communities in Wales, and both housebuilding and public transport are key to that,” he said. “I grew up on a Redrow development and saw first-hand how my community developed, and so it was natural to look at their graduate scheme. When I saw how much real experience and ongoing training you get, the company’s commitment to creating thriving communities, and mentoring from a senior leader within the business, it felt like there would be real investment from them as well as from me.”

As Redrow believes in promoting from within, with many of its directors having joined as graduates, most trainees are then offered permanent positions. This means they are serious about recruiting and developing the very best people according to Toby’s line manager, south Wales planning director, Jane Carpenter.