First Businesses Move into New Industrial Units at Nant Y Cafn Business Park

The first businesses have now started moving into the newly completed industrial units at Nant Y Cafn Business Park in Seven Sisters.

The six units, which will be managed by Neath Port Talbot Council, were funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The development provides fit‑for‑purpose, modern accommodation that supports business growth and local employment, helping companies stay rooted in valley communities rather than relocating elsewhere.

Several businesses have already begun moving in, including:

Unit 1 – Compliance Pest Control ltd (pest control services)

Unit 2 – South Wales Medical Services Limited (provider of event first aid cover, ambulance services, paramedic-led care, and private medical support)

Unit 3 – Peony Realty Ltd (Property Developer)

Unit 5 & 6 – Harcourt Colour print Ltd (printing services)

The tenant for the remaining unit is currently being finalised.

Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth, said:

“Supporting local businesses and giving them opportunities to flourish is central to our work as a council. We are grateful for the funding provided by the UK Government, which has helped make developments like Nant Y Cafn Business Park possible. These projects play an important role in providing high‑quality, modern workspaces that enable local companies to grow, innovate and create jobs.”

Cllr Steve Hunt, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, added:

“It’s fantastic to see such strong demand for these new units in the Neath Valley, with tenants moving in so quickly after completion. Supporting our valley communities is a key priority for the Council, and developments like this give local businesses the chance to establish and expand their operations right here in the area. Nant Y Cafn Business Park is a great example of how investment can bring real benefits to local people, local jobs and the local economy.”

Designed and constructed by Andrew Scott Ltd, the development consists of a single‑storey building comprising six modern, energy‑efficient workshop units suitable for a variety of light industrial and manufacturing uses. The scheme also includes new highways infrastructure, dedicated parking, drainage, landscaping and associated works.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.