First Advanced Build Industrial Unit Agreed for South Wales Employment Park

Hillwood, with Maple Grove Developments (Deeside Regeneration Limited), has agreed terms with Welsh Government to speculatively develop a single industrial unit of 57,486 sq ft, on a 4.85 acre plot at Brocastle Employment Park in Bridgend.

The wider Brocastle Employment Park extends in total to 116 acres. Infrastructure works on the site, including the construction of key roads and provision of utilities, were completed in 2021.

The works, undertaken by a local civil engineering contractor, were funded by more than £10 million from the Welsh Government, including around £6.2 million awarded through the European Regional Development Fund.

Plot 5 will now be the first advanced build unit on the park. The site benefits from outline consent for B1/B2 uses and will be marketed specifically to the manufacturing sector.

Work on site will commence early next year to provide the unit for occupation in 2027. The scheme benefits from grant funding, via The Development Bank of Wales.

Bob Tattrie, Managing Director of Hillwood, said:

“We are excited to be bringing forward a further advanced build industrial scheme in South Wales, which suffers from a lack of Grade A industrial accommodation. We are also delighted to again work with Maple Grove in delivering this.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

“Developing modern employment sites and premises which provide investment ready platforms is a key part of the new Welsh Government's mission to halve Wales' productivity gap with the UK average. “Such sites support businesses to plan and invest with confidence, and this development provides important opportunities for both new investment into Wales and for existing Welsh businesses to grow.”

Andrew Dewhurst, Director at Maple Grove Developments, added:

“We are pleased to have secured the development plot for the upcoming business unit on Brocastle Business Park. Planning works progress well with a view to being on site in early 2027. Bringing forward our third JV in Wales is a proud moment for Maple Grove and we're delighted to be working with our partners at Hillwood.”

Deeside Regeneration Limited are represented by Knight Frank and JLL, Cardiff offices.