Firm Taps Cardiff Talent Pool as Graduate Recruitment Triples

Accountancy and business advisory firm Hazlewoods has strengthened its presence in Wales by significantly increasing its recruitment of Cardiff University students and graduates.

Hazlewoods, which opened its Cardiff office in late autumn 2024, has seen the number of hires from Cardiff University increase threefold since establishing a base in the city.

The firm has recruited a mix of placement students and graduates from the university, including six 12-month placement students, 15 graduate hires and two integrated work placements since 2024. The partnership builds on a longstanding relationship with Cardiff Business School, where the firm has maintained a presence at careers events for a number of years.

The Cardiff office forms part of the firm’s wider UK growth strategy, with access to local talent a key factor in the decision to expand into the Welsh capital.

Bruce Black, Corporate Tax Director at Hazlewoods, said:

“Cardiff has always stood out as a city with a strong pipeline of talent, thanks to its universities. When we made the decision to open an office here, access to high-quality graduates was a major consideration. “What we’re seeing now is that decision paying off. We’ve built a strong relationship with Cardiff University and are already welcoming talented students and graduates into the business, some of whom will go on to become the future leaders of the firm.”

Tom Davies, Audit and Advisory Director at Hazlewoods in Cardiff, added:

“We’ve long benefitted from the depth of talent coming out of Cardiff, and it’s been exciting to see so many students and graduates thrive within the business. “It’s especially rewarding for us to be able to give back to Cardiff and South Wales, by welcoming even more graduates into the Cardiff team this year. The fresh thinking and energy they bring will be invaluable to us and our clients as we continue to grow.”

Katie Hiscox, ACA Trainee, a recent Cardiff University graduate who joined the firm, added:

“Starting my career with Hazlewoods has given me real hands-on experience from day one. The support and development opportunities have been invaluable, and it’s great to be part of a firm that’s investing in talent from Cardiff.”

Andy Harris, Partner at Hazlewoods, said:

“I graduated from Cardiff Business School in June 1996 with a degree in Accounting, and I’m looking forward to celebrating our 30-year reunion this July. It’s particularly rewarding to see a new generation of Cardiff graduates joining the business, reflecting the strength of our longstanding relationship with Cardiff Business School and the quality of talent it continues to produce.”

Professor Qingwei Wang, Head of Accounting and Finance, Professor of Finance at Cardiff Business School, said:

“We’re delighted to see Hazlewoods deepening its commitment to Cardiff and creating such valuable opportunities for our students and graduates. Strong partnerships with employers are essential in helping students make the transition from university into meaningful careers, and it is especially encouraging to see our graduates recognised for the talent, skills and fresh perspectives they bring to the workplace.”

One of the largest independent accountants and business advisers in the South West, Hazlewoods has over 600 employees principally based in Cheltenham, along with a growing presence in Cardiff and Bristol. The firm specialises in accounting and advisory services for both corporate and private clients.