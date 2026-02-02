Firm Secures Site for Waste-to-Hydrogen Development

Bridgend-headquartered Powerhouse Energy Group (PHE) has announced a major step forward in the commercialisation of its Distributed Modular Generation (DMG®) Technology.

A site has been secured on Silverwood Business Park in Ballymena, Northern Ireland on which the team has submitted a planning application for a 40 tonnes per day (TPD) waste-to- hydrogen facility.

The project will reduce waste to landfill and aid in the decarbonisation targets of Northern Ireland. The waste-to-hydrogen facility when completed will represent a sustainable solution that will provide employment in the area.

The PHE facility will convert 40 tonnes per day of non-recyclable waste, destined for landfill into power, heat, and hydrogen. The facility is designed to be low emission, low impact, and self-sufficient.

The facility will utilise Powerhouse's fully-patented DMG® system, a pilot unit of which is in operation at the PHE Technical Centre in Bridgend.

Paul Emmitt CEO, PHE Group, said:

“Waste is an ongoing issue in the UK, and as our landfills become full and we reduce the export of waste, PHE provides a solution to sit alongside the current energy from waste (EfW) infrastructure that can provide a low-emission alternative to fossil fuels.”

The DMG® has been developed at a smaller scale to typical EfW facilities so that it can sit within and serve the municipalities in which the waste is produced, reducing transport of waste and the produced fuels.

The site in Ballymena, that was identified by Noage Energy, a partner in Northern Ireland, is approximately 1.98 acres and sits on Silverwood Business Park, which is the site of the historic Michelin tyre production facility in the heart of Ballymena. The facility has been designed to be as discreet as possible and to have a minimum impact on the surrounding industrial area. It has also been designed to exceed all required safety and environmental standards.