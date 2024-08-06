Firm Launches Welsh Language Solutions at Eisteddfod

A North Wales company has launched two initiatives at the National Eisteddfod to promote the use of Welsh in business and across the public sector.

Since it was established in 2016, Ateb has helped clients comply with the Welsh language standards and provided communications and community engagement services. The two new services are designed to expand the company’s ability to promote bilingualism and facilitate use of Welsh in the workplace. The Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd, will officially launch both new services on the maes.

Porta is a bilingual e-learning platform which offers training across various subjects, including health and safety, data protection, and language awareness.

Cyfateb is a recruitment service that matches Welsh speakers of all levels to jobs that suit their ability. Individuals can create a profile describing themselves, their qualifications and experience, and their Welsh language skills, ranging from basic conversation to full professional proficiency. Potential employers can then search for candidates with suitable level of language ability to build a bilingual workforce.

Efa Gruffudd Jones said:

“I am pleased to support Ateb as they launch these two new services to promote bilingualism in the workplace. “Ensuring that the Welsh language is used regularly and naturally is one of my priorities when trying to ensure that there are opportunities for people to be able to use the language at work and in their everyday lives.”

According to Ateb directors, both initiatives are exciting but natural steps in the company’s development.

Llinos Iorwerth said:

“We have created these new services as a direct result of demand from our clients. There was a clear gap for a bilingual training platform, and Porta meets that demand, while it has also become clear that clients need support to recruit staff with the appropriate level of Welsh skills.”

Rhys Evans added: