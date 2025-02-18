Business News Wales  |

18 February 2025

PSouth West Wales

Firm Donates £10,000 to Four Welsh Councils for Winter Aid

Consumer Energy Solutions (CES)

Swansea-based Consumer Energy Solutions (CES) has donated £10,000 to four local councils to support residents struggling with fuel poverty during this winter.

CES, which has permanent bases across Wales and the South West and has a workforce of more than 800 people, supports customers in energy-proofing their homes to reduce their carbon footprint and ultimately, their energy bills.

They work with local councils to support residents in accessing the government’s ECO4 scheme, allowing them to access free energy efficiency works.

The donation has gone to four councils across the region: Gwynedd Council, Carmarthen Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council. Each council is using their £2500 to directly support residents with their energy bills, including buying heated blankets and heat packs to donate.

Stephen Williams, Sales Director at CES, said:

“We are incredibly proud to have been able to support our local councils in providing vital energy assistance to residents during the harsh winter months. Winter can be an unforgiving time, with freezing temperatures amplifying the challenges of fuel poverty and forcing many to make impossible choices between heating their homes and meeting other essential needs. As an energy efficiency company, we see firsthand the toll this takes on individuals and families, and we felt compelled to step up and offer additional support when it is needed most.”

Lee Hind, Pembrokeshire Community Hub Manager, said:

“Pembrokeshire Community Hub on behalf of all the Keep Warm, Keep Well partners, thanks Consumer Energy Solutions Limited for their kind donation to our winter programme. This money will be used to enhance our provision and will go specifically to additional energy support for those struggling the most.”

 



In Other News:

