FIREM Welcomes First Student in Wrexham

Property and asset management company, FI Real Estate Management (FIREM), has welcomed its first student placement to its construction division, FI Construction, at Wrexham Industrial Estate, as part of its wider social value plan for the area.

Over the course of five weeks, Glyndwr University student, Kimroy Louie, spent one day a week learning first hand the inner workings of a live construction site. Currently in his second year of a three-year construction management degree, Kimroy’s placement with FI Construction provided him with the opportunity to put his lessons into practice.

From working in the office and learning the software to shadowing the project manager on site, Kimroy was provided a taster for the wide variety of roles available within the construction industry.

Kimroy Louie, Construction Management Student, commented:

“My placement with FI Construction has been a fantastic experience and a great opportunity for me to see everything I have learnt come to life. The insight I’ve gained from seeing how it all works from the inside and the type of mindset you need for the job will benefit me greatly in my future career. “Being on site was just as interesting as I imagined. I’ve always had a keen interest in construction, so I came prepared to expect everything and ready to tackle it. I found that the skills I’ve learnt from my previous careers being a police officer and in the armed forces, such as discipline and being a team player, are key for helping me to progress within the construction industry. The FIREM team has been so welcoming, and I have loved working in Wrexham.”

FI Construction is the construction division for FIREM which has 10m sq ft of properties. FI Construction is delivering the company’s growing pipeline of new build projects across the UK, which will total 5m sq ft of new build over the next five years increasing the company's sq footage to 15m sq ft of properties.

FIREM’s presence on Wrexham Industrial Estate includes seven developments that total 2.2m sq ft. As this grows, FIREM will continue to work closely with Wrexham Council and Glyndwr University as well as other educational institutions in the area, to provide further training and employment opportunities, as well as a range of tangible community and social benefits.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management commented:

“It has been a pleasure to have Kimroy working with us at Wrexham Industrial Estate and provide insight into how we operate. Being able to help students like Kimroy get a taste for working in construction and be part of their burgeoning career is fantastic. We hope to welcome many more students and apprentices to Wrexham. “As our presence in the area grows, we want to be able to give back to the surrounding community. We look forward to working with Wrexham Council and Glyndwr University a great deal more in the future as our social regeneration plan comes to life.”

Michelle Byron, Work-related Learning Officer, Wrexham Glyndwr University commented: