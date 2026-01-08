FinTech Wales Launches New Community Academy Alongside Leading Employers

FinTech Wales has launched a new Community Academy, developed in collaboration with leading Welsh fintech employers to give young people a direct route into careers in the sector.

The FinTech Wales Community Academy will offer paid, hands-on workplace experience for learners aged 18 to 19 who are not currently in full-time education, employment, or training.

Through funding offered by the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, the academy will offer participants the chance to earn a nationally recognised qualification with placements at some of Wales’ most recognisable fintech organisations, including Monmouthshire Building Society, Hodge Bank, Creditsafe, and Final Rentals.

Designed to tackle skills shortages and broaden access to high-growth careers, the academy provides training delivered by ACT Training, where learners work towards an Agored Award in Digital Skills for Business Level 2, developing practical skills in data management, digital collaboration tools, online security, and professional communication.

Rhys Griffiths, Head of Skills at FinTech Wales, said:

‘‘We are thrilled to launch the FinTech Wales Community Academy. This programme has been shaped by employers coming together to collaboratively tackle skills challenges within the sector. By investing in people, we’re not only creating valuable career pathways for young people but also strengthening the future of fintech in Wales. This is about collaboration, shared ambition and building a sustainable talent pipeline for the industry.’’

Having recently completed their own community academy, the team at Monmouthshire Building Society is excited to be a part of the programme. Kristy Maloney, Head of Savings, Monmouthshire Building Society, said:

“We’ve seen first-hand the positive impact of providing an opportunity to explore a new career – it’s exciting for the participants and for us as an organisation. Through working in collaboration with FinTech Wales, Hodge Bank, Final Rentals and CreditSafe, we’re able to continue making a difference and build the talent pipeline here in Wales. We can’t wait to meet the potential stars of the future. ’’

ACT Training’s Digital Services Route Manager, Lucy Wilkinson, said:

“We’re proud to offer a programme where learners not only gain hands-on experience across the fintech sector but also achieve a recognised digital skills qualification along the way. Being part of Jobs Growth Wales + allows learners to hone their numeracy, literacy and employability skills, all while receiving support and guidance from experienced tutors. They will also get the chance to work with different organisations, make new connections and get a taste for the world of work. At the end of it our learners will leave ready to take their next step with a qualification that opens doors for them.”

Recruitment onto the programme is now live and those interested in applying will find details on how to apply on the ACT website.