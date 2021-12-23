Fintech Wales Deadline Approaches for 2022 Accelerator

FinTech Wales is encouraging applications from startups in Banking, Insurance, Wealth Management and Financial Services, for its 2022 FinTech focused accelerator programme, the FinTech Wales Foundry.

The closing date of applications is December 24th, 2021.

The 12-week, no equity programme, titled The Foundry: Validate Raise & Scale, is the only one of its kind in Wales, and the themes for 2022 will include helping founders overcome the challenges of fundraising and scaling a new venture successfully.

Business News Wales spoke with Sarah Williams-Gardener, FinTech Wales CEO about the success of FinTech Wales and the ambitious plans in motion for 2022.