FinTech Wales Coding Academy (Back-End)

A 10-week fully-funded Bootcamp programme for graduates, career changers, and existing employees looking to upskill for the Financial Services sector. Gain transferrable qualifications and secure a guaranteed interview with a local employer.

Developed in close partnership with local FinTech employers, this free intensive programme is designed to provide you with relevant skills and qualifications in-line with current local job vacancies in the sector. It will run over:

8 weeks for graduates (FE/HE) with a Level 4+ qualification in a relevant sector subject area, or

(FE/HE) with a Level 4+ qualification in a relevant sector subject area, or 10 weeks for non-graduates who are employed or recently unemployed with a relevant core skill set, and are looking to reskill/upskill to enter the Fintech industry. The first two weeks of this 10-week programme include additional intensive modules in coding, so even if you are self-taught with a passion for programming and no formal qualifications in this area, we encourage you to apply.

All participants will receive a weekly £150 training allowance. Partnering local FinTech organisations are committing to interviewing all those who complete the required modules.*

You will develop your skills and gain valuable qualifications that boost your career prospects in the FinTech sector as a back-end developer, with specialisms in a range of programming languages, cloud services and project management methods. This is a fantastic opportunity to start, boost or change your career:

You may have left school several years ago and worked in a variety of roles since

You may be a university graduate struggling to find the right job.

You may be looking to build your confidence after an extended career break.

Whatever your background, this programme aims to boost your confidence and provide you with skills valued by FinTech organisations.

Course Content

Programming

Overview of Fintech and Regulatory Requirements

Industry engagement (completed through course of programme)

Soft skills

Python

C#

Database Design & Development (SQL)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Agile

Scrum

* The training allowance may affect any benefits you’re in receipt of.