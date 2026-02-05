Fintech Raises £7.8m and Expands Operations with Cardiff Hub

Sidekick, the wealth platform built for professionals whose finances are becoming more complex as their incomes and assets grow, has raised £7.8 million in Series A funding.

The investment will accelerate the company’s expansion in Wales, where it is establishing a new operational hub in Cardiff, and will support its mission to make sophisticated investment tools more accessible beyond traditional private banking.

The round is led by Eos Ventures and the Development Bank of Wales, with participation from Koro Capital and existing investors Seedcamp, MS&AD Ventures, TheVentureCity, PactVC, Blackwood, 1818 Venture Capital and Semantic Ventures.

Sidekick was founded in 2022 to modernise wealth management for professionals whose financial needs have outgrown entry-level investing apps. Many see traditional private banking as expensive, opaque, outdated and often inaccessible. Sidekick offers a more accessible and transparent platform built for people managing larger balances and long-term investments.

Unlike most digital wealth platforms, which focus on entry-level investing or simple portfolios, Sidekick is built for people whose finances have become more complex. The platform brings together long-term investing, personalised portfolios, private markets and Lombard lending – a form of borrowing against an investment portfolio that allows customers to access liquidity without selling assets. This type of lending has traditionally only been available through private banks in the UK.

At its core, Sidekick is an investing platform that brings together low-cost public market investing, customised portfolios and, for eligible investors, access to private market opportunities – capabilities traditionally reserved for private banks and ultra-wealthy clients. Its offering includes managed portfolios such as the All Weather strategy, designed to help manage risk across different market conditions.

Alongside investing, Sidekick offers cash solutions designed for customers managing larger balances. Products such as Multi Shield Savings allow users to spread cash across multiple partner banks within a single account, supporting effective use of FSCS protection.

The platform now supports more than £145 million in total assets across its customer base, reflecting growing demand from professionals seeking greater control and transparency as their financial needs evolve.

Matt Ford, founder and CEO of Sidekick, said:

“A lot of hardworking professionals look like they’re doing well on paper, but still feel unsure whether they’re actually making the most of their money. They’ve outgrown entry-level investing tools, yet traditional wealth management often feels overcomplicated and expensive for what it delivers. Sidekick is designed to remove unnecessary complexity and give people access to investment tools that have traditionally sat inside private banking. This funding allows us to scale that approach, expand our investment offering and reach more people who want transparency rather than complexity.”

The funding will be used to grow Sidekick’s team, accelerate product development and support continued customer growth. As part of this expansion, the company is building out its operations in Cardiff, supported by the Development Bank of Wales, creating roles across customer service, compliance and operations.

Jack Christopher, Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Our investment in Sidekick reflects our long‑term commitment to backing ambitious tech businesses in Wales. The company is building high‑value products, creating skilled jobs and contributing real economic impact. By providing the growth capital that underpins innovative firms like Sidekick, we’re helping to strengthen Wales’ tech ecosystem and support the next generation of companies shaping the future of financial services.”

James Tootell, Partner at Eos Ventures, said: