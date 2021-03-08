Fintech MONVA Announces Second Fundraising Campaign

Deeside smart comparison Fintech MONVA has launched its latest round of fundraising, returning to Crowdcube one year after smashing its last fundraising campaign – targeting a further £200,000 investment via Crowdcube, ahead of a larger institutional round expected to take place towards the end of 2021.

MONVA is on a mission to reimagine how users compare and buy financial services and utility products, using customer data for good and automating mundane tasks. The personalised service helps users make smart decisions which are right for them, while its technology and automation means there are less forms to fill in, making it easier to compare and buy. MONVA’s customers also receive state of the art guidance and support through Mo, the Money Virtual Assistant, which guides users through the comparison search, assists buyers in making their decisions and uses AI and machine learning to alert users to new personal offers.

The service is the brainchild of CEO Steve Wiley and COO Stuart Wakefield, who previously held senior executive positions at MoneySuperMarket, MBNA and Virgin Money, with decades of experience in Fintech and financial services.

CEO Steve Wiley explained the timing of the fundraise: