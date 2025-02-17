Fintech Launches Early Access Programme to ‘Transform Small Business Finance’

A Cardiff fintech start-up is inviting small business owners to sign up for early access to its AI-powered financial assistant.

Menna.ai aims to transform the way small businesses manage their finances by combining generative AI with real-time data to provide personalised insights, helping businesses improve cash flow, manage credit and access funding.

Founded in 2023 by fintech veterans Dan Mines and Nick Carlton, Menna.ai was born out of a desire to simplify the financial complexities that small businesses face. After years of building financial products, the co-founders saw first-hand the struggles small business owners face in managing their money and set out to make it easier.

“Our mission is simple: remove the stress and guesswork from managing finances so business owners can focus on what they do best,” said Nick Carlton, Co-founder of Menna.ai. “We created Menna to be the friendly, no-nonsense financial assistant that small businesses can rely on to help them take control of their money.”

As part of the beta programme, early participants will gain access to:

A conversational AI assistant to answer their questions.

Enhanced credit management tools.

Real-time cash flow tracking for better financial visibility.

Lender insights to explore funding opportunities.

The launch follows a successful £500,000 funding round, with investment from a syndicate of 20 business angels and match funding from the Development Bank of Wales’ Wales Angel Co-investment Fund.

The early access beta programme is designed to refine and enhance Menna’s offerings and also to allow participants to influence the future development of the platform with their feedback.