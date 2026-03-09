FinTech Awards Wales 2026 Opens for Applications and Nominations

Applications and nominations are now open for the FinTech Awards Wales 2026, marking five years of celebrating innovation, talent and impact across the Welsh fintech ecosystem.

The FinTech Awards Wales recognise the individuals, teams and organisations driving growth and positive change within financial technology in Wales.

The 2026 awards will feature 15 categories including FinTech for Good, New Product of the Year, FinTech Start-up of the Year, and FinTech Company of the Year, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society.

Founded to shine a spotlight on Welsh fintech success stories, the awards have become a key annual event for the sector, highlighting both fast-growing companies and the people behind them.

Matt Hyde, Founder of FinTech Awards Wales, said:

“Welsh fintech continues to build real momentum, with innovation happening across start-ups, scale-ups and established organisations. The awards are about recognising that progress and the people making it happen. Each year we’re inspired by the quality of entries, and we’re excited to see what 2026 brings.”

Steve Dukes, CEO at Confused.com, said:

“Every year we see more and more talent breaking through within the Welsh fintech ecosystem, from new businesses bringing innovation, through to existing companies scaling and improving. And these awards highlight the incredible achievements and momentum we are building. It’s important to celebrate progress and we’re delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said:

“FinTech Awards Wales 2026 provides a fantastic opportunity to spotlight and celebrate the wealth of talent we have in our world class fintech sector. “I encourage people to nominate the innovative individuals and exciting firms which have driven growth in this thriving industry over the past year.”

Key Dates

Entry deadline: 8 May 2026

Judges’ interviews: 7–8 July 2026, Clockwise Cardiff

Awards ceremony: 4 September 2026, The Tramshed, Cardiff

For more information or to apply or nominate, visit www.fintechawardswales.com