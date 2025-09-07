FinTech Awards Wales 2025 Celebrates Innovation, Impact and a Welsh FinTech Icon

The FinTech Awards Wales 2025 have celebrated the pioneers and innovators who are driving Wales’ fast-growing financial technology sector.

Held at Cardiff's Tramshed, the event recognised outstanding achievements across the ecosystem, reinforcing Wales’ position as a leading UK hub for digital finance.

Matthew Hyde, Managing Director of FinTech Awards Wales, opened the evening by reflecting on the sector’s growth:

“Tonight isn’t just about celebrating success. It’s about recognising the vital role FinTech continues to play in shaping the future of Wales. We are here to honour the creativity, innovation, and leadership that define the individuals and organisations in this room. “The mission of the FinTech Awards Wales remains as strong as ever: to recognise, attract, and invest in the remarkable FinTech companies and professionals who are driving growth across our nation. “From bold start-ups to fast-scaling businesses and established leaders, your contributions to the Welsh economy are nothing short of outstanding. “But these awards go beyond numbers and growth charts. At their heart, they are about people. The talent that is discovered, nurtured, and guided by many of you here tonight ensures that FinTech in Wales not only thrives but also competes on the global stage.”

The event was supported by Confused.com, which was the principal sponsor. CEO Steve Dukes said:

“The progress we’ve seen in the Welsh FinTech ecosystem over the past year is remarkable. It’s not just about celebrating what’s been achieved—it’s about the momentum we’re building. You can feel the energy and ambition in the room. The future is incredibly exciting.”

A standout moment of the evening was the presentation of the Outstanding Contribution to FinTech in Wales Award to Henry Engelhardt, founder of Admiral Insurance and Confused.com. The award was presented on behalf of the judging panel by former Confused.com CEO Louise O’Shea, in recognition of Engelhardt’s visionary leadership and lasting impact on Wales’ FinTech landscape.

“Henry’s contribution to the sector is immeasurable,” said Louise O’Shea. “His legacy continues to inspire the next generation of FinTech leaders in Wales and beyond.”

The full list of winners and highly commended is as follows:

FinTech Start-up of the Year sponsored by Clockwise

Burbank Software Ltd

Best Academic Programme of the Year sponsored by Fintech Wales

The MSc Data Science – University of South Wales

Highly Commended – The MBS Community Academy – Monmouthshire Building Society

New Product of the Year sponsored by Deloitte

Burbank Software Ltd

Highly Commended – HC Kesintel

Apprentice of the Year sponsored by act. als

Brogan Williams De Novo Solutions

Highly Commended – Tammy Newcombe

Best Growth story / Scale up of the Year sponsored by EY

Finalrentals

FinTech for Good of the Year sponsored by Capital on Tap

Credit Canary

Cyber Security Team of the Year sponsored by The Cyber Innovation Hub

Airbus

Highly Commended – Hodge

Rising FinTech Star of the Year sponsored by HSBC Innovation Banking

Sophie Webber Tramshed Tech

Team of the Year sponsored by Cardiff Capital Region

PCW Team of Go Compare

Best Place to Work of the Year sponsored by PwC

Kerv

Highly Commended – Capital on Tap

FinTech Leader of the Year sponsored by Admiral

Mark Sweeny – De Novo Solutions

FinTech Company of the Year sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

Go CO

Highly Commended – Kerv

Best Use of AI sponsored by Go.Compare

Cavefish

Best Advisory of the Year sponsored by Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology & Executive)

Capital Law

Highly Commended – Datamonet

Outstanding Contribution to Fintech in Wales Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology & Executive) chosen by the judges