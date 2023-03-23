Fintech Awards Wales 2023 Open for Applications and Nominations

Applications and nominations are now open for the Fintech Awards Wales 2023. This exciting awards ceremony, now in its 3rd year, recognizes the outstanding individuals, teams, and companies driving the growth of the Fintech sector in Wales.

With 15 categories to choose from, including new categories such as Best Use of AI and Cyber Security Team of the Year sponsored by the Cyber Innovation Centre, the Fintech Awards Wales celebrate the innovative spirit and exceptional talent of the Welsh Fintech community.

“Fintech is at the forefront of technological progress and the Fintech Awards Wales recognize and reward the individuals, teams and companies driving this change,” said Matt Hyde, founder of the Fintech Awards Wales. “I am thrilled to open applications and nominations for the 2023 ceremony, and I am confident that we will see some truly remarkable entries this year.”

The Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, commented on the importance of the Fintech Awards Wales:

“The Welsh Fintech sector is thriving, and these awards play a vital role in showcasing its achievements and highlighting its potential for growth. I encourage all Fintech professionals, teams and companies in Wales to consider entering this year's awards and celebrate their success with the wider Welsh community.”

Chair at FinTech Wales and Ex-CEO of Confused.com Louise O’Shea, also commented on their support for the awards:

“Confused.com is proud to be the primary sponsor of the Fintech Awards Wales 2023. We believe in the potential of the Welsh Fintech sector and are dedicated to supporting its growth and development through our sponsorship of these awards.”

Sarah Williams-Gardener, CEO, FinTech Wales said:

“I’m delighted to once again be chairing the judging of the FinTech Wales Awards for 2023. This is an annual highlight I very much look forward to as it gives me time to indulge and see what fantastic entries we receive from our most incredible ecosystem this year. The innovation, drive and passion shown from FinTech organisations and individuals in Wales is outstanding, and these awards are essential to showcase why we have such a strong reputation as a thriving UK Fintech Cluster.”

The deadline for entries is May 12th, 2023, and the awards ceremony will take place on September 8th, 2023 at the Tramshed Cardiff.

This year’s judges include, Mark Walker from the FinTech Power 50; Mark Evans, Group Chief Information Officer at SMS Plc, with Sarah Williams – Gardner CEO of FinTech Wales Co – Chair of the Judging Panel alongside Andrew Probert Co-founder of Admiral Insurance.

For more information on the Fintech Awards Wales and to apply or nominate, visit www.fintechawardswales.com.

For further information or media enquiries, please contact:

Matt Hyde – [email protected] or 07977136477