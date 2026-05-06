Finsbury Food Group Acquires ‘Healthy Snacking’ Brand

Finsbury Food Group has acquired 100% of Flower & White Ltd, a “better-for-you” snacking brand.

Based in Telford, Flower & White produces a range of light sweet treats and lower-calorie snack bars across direct-to-consumer, retail and foodservice channels. The business is currently growing at around 30% and employs approximately 46 people.

Flower & White’s founders, Leanne and Brian Crowther, will remain in place to support a smooth integration and ensure ongoing momentum. The business will continue to operate from its Telford site.

Cardiff-based Finsbury Food Group said the deal strengthens its position in the direct-to-consumer market and offers a differentiated lighter snacking proposition to its roster of premium, baked goods. Adding Flower & White to the Group creates opportunities for innovation and cross-selling across Finsbury’s many brands and categories, highlighting strong growth potential, it said.

John Duffy, Chief Executive of Finsbury Food Group, said:

“Flower & White is a high-quality, entrepreneurial brand operating in attractive growth segments. This acquisition strengthens our direct-to-consumer platform and adds exciting capability in sweet treats and better-for-you snacking. We see strong opportunities to scale the brand through our retail and commercial channels.”

Leanne Crowther, joint founder of Flower & White, said:

“We’re delighted to confirm that Flower & White has been acquired by Finsbury Food Group. This is a proud moment in our journey. What started as a small idea in our Shropshire kitchen has grown into a brand-first business shaped by an amazing team and loyal customers. “Joining Finsbury allows us to build on everything we’ve created, accelerating our direct-to-consumer plans, strengthening retail and foodservice relationships and bringing even more of what people love from Flower & White Ltd to the market. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Finsbury Food Group supplies a range of bread, cake, morning goods and bakery snack products to multiple retailers, food service and export channels across the UK and Europe.