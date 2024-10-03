Fine Food Cluster

The Fine Food Cluster brings together a range of food and drink producers who have high quality products with ambition to grow alongside commercial, government and academic partners.

The cluster provides “know how” to help companies overcome barriers to growth. It helps to develop knowledge and provide opportunities to work with other businesses to overcome obstacles to growth and exploit commercial opportunities.

Aimed at growing food and drink businesses who want to develop their capacity, the programme features:

Cluster of fine food and drink companies with projects on key development opportunities

Cluster manager to help business to develop solutions to overcome barriers to growth

Tailored specialist mentoring.

Cluster activities include peer to peer knowledge exchange, events and workshops, co-operation in commercial activities and access to research.

The Welsh Government, working with the food and drink sectors, have strategically put together a number of Cluster Groups – CEO Cluster, Drinks Cluster, Export Club, Fine Food Cluster, Honey Cluster, Nutri-Wales Cluster and the Seafood Cluster. These clusters were developed to maximise economic growth within Wales and also to respond to sectors that needed direct Welsh Government support. They bring together like-minded people, with the key objective of helping businesses achieve accelerated growth in sales, profit and employment. The clusters are ambitious and aim to deliver real step change as opposed to incremental growth.