Financial Services Group in Charity Giveaway for 12 Days of Christmas

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away £120,000 as part of its annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.

For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas the specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to ten charities each day – with 120 charities in total benefitting from a festive financial boost.

Nominations are now open. Draws will take place every weekday between 5th – 20th December and nominating is via the online form at www.movementforgood.com. Winners are drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Last year more than 27,800 people from Wales nominated good causes to receive an award, resulting in eight Welsh charities landing donations.

Amiee Hughes, Grants Officer at The Erlas Victorian Walled Garden Charity, who benefitted from £1,000 last year, said:

“The Erlas Victorian Walled Garden Charity makes a huge difference to the lives of many adults with additional needs in the Wrexham area. The beneficiaries learn skills which empowers them in the daily lives and provides them with social interaction and independence. The grant from Benefact Group made such a difference and provided us with some much-needed educational signage and play equipment.”

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said:

“We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country. We know that charities across the country are struggling, and for many the festive season is a critical time. We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about. “Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200 million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK. The organisation aims to reach £250 million in donations by 2025.

Earlier this year, 370 £1,000 awards were donated followed by £250,000 of special grants. Up to £500,000 has also been given in larger grants in October.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.