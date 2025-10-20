Financial Planners and Charity Partners Launch Annual Calendar Competition

Wrexham-based financial planners Hadlow Edwards have teamed up with charity partner Nightingale House Hospice to launch its annual free-to-enter photography competition for the 2026 company calendar.

Hadlow Edwards is looking for 12 unique photographs that encapsulate this year’s theme of ‘Leaves of Love’.

The firm will be selecting an overall winning photo, which will appear within the calendar and on the front cover, along with 11 runners up, which will be featured within the remaining months. The overall winner will have the honour of their photo appearing on the front of the calendar and will also receive a copy of the calendar and a £50 gift voucher. The runners up will each receive a copy of the calendar and a £10 gift voucher.

Nightingale House in collaboration with Stori Brymbo is currently running a ‘Leaves of Love’ tree planting campaign, which combines the act of remembrance with the regeneration of the Welsh landscape. To celebrate this campaign, Hadlow Edwards’ 2026 calendar aims to create a tribute to the history, community and nature of the area. The judges are keen to receive photos of plants, trees and nature portraying reflection, remembrance and hope – aligning with Nightingale House's aim for the new woodland.

The deadline for entry is 23:59 on Friday 31 October, ahead of the judging on Tuesday 4 November. The judges include representatives from Hadlow Edwards and Nightingale House, along with local photographer Melissa Cross. The winning entries will be announced on Wednesday 5 November and there will be a special VIP viewing of all the entries in the atrium of Nightingale House on Wednesday 26 November.

Fiona Clarke, marketing specialist at Hadlow Edwards, said:

“After the success of last year’s competition, we are excited to launch our photography competition for 2026. The theme provides plenty of scope for creativity and an opportunity for local photographers to demonstrate their own unique perspectives. We are also delighted that Nightingale House has agreed to allow us to showcase the entries at a special viewing, as this will give all our shortlisted entrants, winners and specially invited guests the opportunity to view all the images in a specially curated exhibition.”

To enter, submit your best photograph (no more than five) which shows your unique perspective and creativity by email. Be sure to ask permission of anyone appearing in your photographs. Images should be high resolution (minimum 1 MB), in landscape orientation and submitted to fiona.clarke@sjpp.co.uk, including your full name and contact details.

Nightingale House Hospice provides specialist palliative care services for those with life-limiting illnesses. Its services are completely free-of-charge, to patients and their families across its catchment area, stretching from Wrexham, Flintshire and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch. To raise money for the hospice, the calendars will be on sale in the gift shop and there will be the opportunity to pre-order calendars for friends and family too.