Financial Education Will Empower Children Before they Reach Adulthood

How do you teach children about money?

It’s a question asked by many parents and carers who feel they don’t have the right tools to help their children learn more about money and finance.

That’s why NatWest has launched Talk, Learn, Do, a new digital workshop that in just two hours aims to help people with children gain the skills they need to give their kids that all important head start in life.

Adults with children are certainly feeling more under pressure to help provide a solid financial future for their kids right now. According to the Royal Mint’s 2021 Savings Report, 78% have vowed to improve their financial habits throughout this financial year to benefit their children’s futures.

Yet financial education is just as important to empowering children before they reach adulthood.

Talk, Learn, Do provides parents and carers of children aged between three and 11-years-old with strategies, tips and more confidence to talk to their children about money. There are six workshops taking place throughout July to choose from.

The workshop was created by the Money and Pensions Service and is being delivered by NatWest’s team of community bankers. During 2016 and 2017, an in-person version of the workshop was successfully piloted in Wales and 99% of attendees involved in the evaluation said they would recommend it to other parents.

The workshop is split into six core sections, which are brought to life through activities and discussion covering why we need to actively teach our children about money, how to teach children through everyday activities, and options for how best to put this into practice.

Gregory Couch, one of NatWest’s Community Bankers in Wales, said:

“The workshop has been designed to be relaxed and fun, so you can take part whilst sat on your sofa with a coffee. It’s definitely not like being back in school. If your children are with you too that’s absolutely fine, we know how difficult it is juggling things when you’re a parent or carer. “That’s why there’s several workshops to choose from, each taking place on different dates and times of the day so you can pick the one that best suits you. All you need is access to Zoom. “Today four out of 10 adults feel they are not in control of their finances and that’s why it’s so important we empower children from a young age so that as adults they’ll be more confident and secure with their finances. The workshop is therefore two hours that can really transform your children’s lives and allow you to give them an important head start in life.”

The dates for the workshops are: July 13, 12:00 to 14:00; July 14, 10:00 to 12:00; July 20, 18:30 to 20:30; and July 22, 12:00 to 14:00.

To book your free place visit: https://eu.eventscloud.com/website/4341/.