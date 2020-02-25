Finance Firm Targets Major Growth After Launch of New Brand

Financial brokerage Pure Commercial Finance is embarking on a major expansion as it seeks to fill post in its newly launched sister company.

The Cardiff-based brokerage launched its new brand, Pure Wealth Management, which focuses on pensions, investments, protection, tax planning, estate planning, and wealth management.

Paul Cox and Stuart d’Ivry, two seasoned IFAS, run Pure Wealth as the Directors, with help from a quickly growing team including Kyle Bailey as Senior Paraplanner, and Mollie Bishop as Paraplanner.

Recent recruitment has included:

Kate Davies – Customer Service Executive

Phoebe Nightingale – Customer Service Executive

Richard Southall – Relationship Manager

Jordan Pound – Client Relationship Manager

Rhodri Churches – Specialist Property Finance Advisor

Rhys Thomas – Compliance Officer

Gareth Tucker – Mortgage Advisor

Martyn Shaw – Mortgage Advisor

This team expansion comes after a bumper year for the firm, having been named Best Commercial Broker at the Bridging Commercial Awards 2019, and completing almost 400 transactions.

Ben Lloyd, Managing Director of Pure Commercial Finance, said:

“Broadening our service offering to introduce wealth management is an integral step in the growth and evolution of the group. Talent has always been the foundation of our business so when setting this up It was vitally important to ensure that we did it with the right individuals as the business leaders which we have in Paul and Stuart. “I am very proud to announce them as the Directors of Pure Wealth Management and take great pride in the fact Pure continues to attract some of the industries best people.

“The group has more growth planned through 2020 which will continue to evidence our commitment to our sector and our continued investment in providing our clients with the best the industry has to offer.”

Paul Cox, Managing Director of Pure Wealth Management, said:

“We opened the doors to Pure Wealth in June 2019, after 18 months in development. The following six months were highly exciting with very positive engagement from both existing and new clients, as well as formalising several strategic partnerships with law firms, accountants and sports agents. Now with an established operating model, 2020 is all about growth for Pure Wealth. “We look forward to welcoming another paraplanner to the team and are currently engaged with several advisers keen to join the brand. We will continue to innovate by utilising technology to improve customer experience, whilst passionately promoting traditional values of knowing our customers and tailoring a service to suit their needs.”

The Welsh financial brokerage expects to grow significantly further in 2020 and will soon start advertising for more roles for Pure Wealth Management and Pure Commercial Finance.