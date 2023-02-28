Finance Awards Wales Shortlist Announced for 14 Categories

Wales, UK – The shortlist for this year's Finance Awards Wales has been announced, showcasing the top performers in finance across the country. The awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in the finance sector, will be held on May 12th, 2023, at City Hall Cardiff.

The finalists for each of the 14 categories were selected by a panel of industry judges chaired by Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development at Cardiff Council, and comprised of Mark Tweed, Group CFO at Propel Finance, Emma Peterson, Director at Recruit 121, and Mike Fowler, Group Finance Director at Leekes Retail and Leisure Group.

The finalists for each category are as follows:

CFO of the Year:

Nicole Graff – SA Brain & Co Ltd

Hannah Williams – Tiny Rebel

Mark Bate – CatSci

Public Sector team of the Year:

Newport City Homes

Companies House

Young Finance Director of the Year:

Sophie Taylor – Newport City Homes

Heather Cheetham – The Uncommon Practice

Nicole Graff – SA Brain & Co Ltd

Robert Merrills – Active Quote

Financial Controller / Finance Manager of the Year:

James Harding – Admiral Group Plc

Poppy Vincent – UNRVLD

Bethan Jones – Protectorcomms Ltd

Rachel Davies – Active Quote Ltd

Accountant of the Year:

Robbie Brotherton – Principality Building Society

Claire Greenstock – Ogi

Tom James – Monmouthshire Building Society

Hannah Davies – JoJo Maman Babe

Rebecca Newton – BBC

Connor Hapgood – Celsa UK

Keith Jones – Julian Hodge Bank

Independent Practice of the Year:

Mazuma

Zeal Tax

Lumin Accountancy

eAccounts Ltd

Payroller of the Year:

Rita Baines – Transport for Wales

Lisa Blaire – BBC

Karen Tebby – Trevallis

Large Team of the Year:

Admiral Group Plc

Sonovate Ltd

Celsa UK

Small Team of the Year:

Archwood Limited

Sero

Catsci

Ogi

Denbighshire International Ltd

Markes International Ltd

UNRVLD

Admiral Money

Project of the Year:

SA Brain & Co Ltd

Propel Finance

Transport for Wales

Catsci

Rising Star:

Liam Wolley – Transport for Wales

Harrie Thorrington – Gambit

Danielle Thomas – Monmouthshire Building Society

Louise Keevil – Wagonex

Laura Dryburgh – BBC

Matt Steele – Companies House

Kirsty Harrison – Leekes

Jordan Meek – Leekes

Accounts Technician of the Year:

Thomas Rees – POBL

Jordan Meek – Leekes

Ying Lau – Monmouthshire Building Society

Lowri Scandrett – BBC

Nick Levi – MII Engineering Ltd

CSR Excellence of the Year:

Transport for Wales

Admiral Group

Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development at Cardiff Council and Chair of the judges, commented on the shortlisting, saying:

“We were impressed with the high standard of entries across all categories, which made the judging process both challenging and rewarding. The finalists have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and dedication, and we congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to meeting them in person soon.”

The Finance Awards Wales ceremony will be held at City Hall Cardiff, and tickets can be purchased via the event website: www.financeawardswales.co.uk

