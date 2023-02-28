Finance Awards Wales Shortlist Announced for 14 Categories

Wales, UK – The shortlist for this year's Finance Awards Wales has been announced, showcasing the top performers in finance across the country. The awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in the finance sector, will be held on May 12th, 2023, at City Hall Cardiff.
The finalists for each of the 14 categories were selected by a panel of industry judges chaired by Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development at Cardiff Council, and comprised of Mark Tweed, Group CFO at Propel Finance, Emma Peterson, Director at Recruit 121, and Mike Fowler, Group Finance Director at Leekes Retail and Leisure Group.
The finalists for each category are as follows:
CFO of the Year:
Nicole Graff – SA Brain & Co Ltd
Hannah Williams – Tiny Rebel
Mark Bate – CatSci
Public Sector team of the Year:
Newport City Homes
Companies House
Young Finance Director of the Year:
Sophie Taylor – Newport City Homes
Heather Cheetham – The Uncommon Practice
Nicole Graff – SA Brain & Co Ltd
Robert Merrills – Active Quote
Financial Controller / Finance Manager of the Year:
James Harding – Admiral Group Plc
Poppy Vincent – UNRVLD
Bethan Jones – Protectorcomms Ltd
Rachel Davies – Active Quote Ltd
Accountant of the Year:
Robbie Brotherton – Principality Building Society
Claire Greenstock – Ogi
Tom James – Monmouthshire Building Society
Hannah Davies – JoJo Maman Babe
Rebecca Newton – BBC
Connor Hapgood – Celsa UK
Keith Jones – Julian Hodge Bank
Independent Practice of the Year:
Mazuma
Zeal Tax
Lumin Accountancy
eAccounts Ltd
Payroller of the Year:
Rita Baines – Transport for Wales
Lisa Blaire – BBC
Karen Tebby – Trevallis
Large Team of the Year:
Admiral Group Plc
Sonovate Ltd
Celsa UK
Small Team of the Year:
Archwood Limited
Sero
Catsci
Ogi
Denbighshire International Ltd
Markes International Ltd
UNRVLD
Admiral Money
Project of the Year:
SA Brain & Co Ltd
Propel Finance
Transport for Wales
Catsci
Rising Star:
Liam Wolley – Transport for Wales
Harrie Thorrington – Gambit
Danielle Thomas – Monmouthshire Building Society
Louise Keevil – Wagonex
Laura Dryburgh – BBC
Matt Steele – Companies House
Kirsty Harrison – Leekes
Jordan Meek – Leekes
Accounts Technician of the Year:
Thomas Rees – POBL
Jordan Meek – Leekes
Ying Lau – Monmouthshire Building Society
Lowri Scandrett – BBC
Nick Levi – MII Engineering Ltd
CSR Excellence of the Year:
Transport for Wales
Admiral Group
Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development at Cardiff Council and Chair of the judges, commented on the shortlisting, saying:
“We were impressed with the high standard of entries across all categories, which made the judging process both challenging and rewarding. The finalists have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and dedication, and we congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to meeting them in person soon.”
The Finance Awards Wales ceremony will be held at City Hall Cardiff, and tickets can be purchased via the event website: www.financeawardswales.co.uk
