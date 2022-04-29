Finance Awards Wales Shortlist Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121, Finance Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the finance profession and recognise the significant contribution made by the Finance sector to the Welsh economy.

The winners will be announced at a celebratory dinner, to be held at Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 24th June 2022.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director, Finance Awards Wales is delighted at the impact these awards have created, saying,

“The response from finance professionals across the whole of Wales from both the private and public sector has been excellent, with a record number of applications and nominations received across the 11 Categories for the 2022 awards. As part of our vision – to recognise, attract and invest in Finance talent – we’ll be sharing the stories of people who make up the finance community and celebrating the economic growth and impact they drive in Wales. Now in our fifth year, we’re excited to announce our winners and welcome new talent to the Finance Awards Wales family”.

Ken Poole, Chair of Judges, Cardiff Council said:

“We have had a strong list of applicants, many of them new entrants from across Wales. The talent and capability within the finance sector continues to impress the judges. It’s great to see the growing pool of financial talent in our companies”.

For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.financeawardswales.com

The shortlist is as follows;

Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year

Sarah Davies – Energist Ltd

Bernadette Powell – Connect Assist

Margaret Ashcroft – Illustrate Digital

Hannah Williams – Tiny Rebel Ltd

Wyn Innes – OGI

Mark Bate – CatSci Ltd

Young Financial Director of the Year

Emily Rickus – Vista Retail Support

Laura Watkins – ICON

Financial Controller of the Year

Matthew Arthur – Transport for Wales

Sushma Limbu – Celsa UK

Tony Sleap – Vista Retail Support

Gwennan Oakes – OGI

Alex Davies – ICON

Accountant of the year

Tom O'brien – Cadre Advisory

Sarah Liddell – Vista Retail Support

Rhian Ford – OGI

Rhodri Lewis – Julian Hodge Bank

Independent Practice of the year

Barford Owen Davies

LHP Accountants

Andy Nash Accounting & Consultancy Ltd

Lumin Accountancy

Bevan & Buckland LLP

Cadre Advisory

Payroller of the Year

Lucy White – New Directions Holdings Ltd

Angela Sayce – Eddyfi Technologies

Emily Smith – Stanford Williams Ltd

Medium / Large Finance Team of the Year

Transport for Wales

Celsa Uk

Sonovate

ICON

IG Lintels

Principality Building society

Small Finance Team of the Year

Markes International Limited

2buy2.com Ltd

FEI Foods Limited

Vista Retail Support

OGI

Capital & Technical Team, Accountancy Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council

Eddyfi Technologies

Financial Services Finance team of the Year

DWJ WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD

Penguin Wealth

Sanctuary Financial Planning

Accounting Technician of the Year

Fay Crispin – Oldwalls Collection

Nick Levi – MII Engineering

Jack Bennett – Pobl Housing Association

Poppy Vincent – UNRVLD

Jordon Harley – Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council

Abbie Price – Powys County Council

Kathryn Rees – Markes international

Rising Star of the Year