Finance Awards Wales Shortlist Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121, Finance Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the finance profession and recognise the significant contribution made by the Finance sector to the Welsh economy.
The winners will be announced at a celebratory dinner, to be held at Cardiff’s City Hall on Friday 24th June 2022.
Matt Hyde, Managing Director, Finance Awards Wales is delighted at the impact these awards have created, saying,
“The response from finance professionals across the whole of Wales from both the private and public sector has been excellent, with a record number of applications and nominations received across the 11 Categories for the 2022 awards. As part of our vision – to recognise, attract and invest in Finance talent – we’ll be sharing the stories of people who make up the finance community and celebrating the economic growth and impact they drive in Wales. Now in our fifth year, we’re excited to announce our winners and welcome new talent to the Finance Awards Wales family”.
Ken Poole, Chair of Judges, Cardiff Council said:
“We have had a strong list of applicants, many of them new entrants from across Wales. The talent and capability within the finance sector continues to impress the judges. It’s great to see the growing pool of financial talent in our companies”.
For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.financeawardswales.com
The shortlist is as follows;
Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director of the Year
- Sarah Davies – Energist Ltd
- Bernadette Powell – Connect Assist
- Margaret Ashcroft – Illustrate Digital
- Hannah Williams – Tiny Rebel Ltd
- Wyn Innes – OGI
- Mark Bate – CatSci Ltd
Young Financial Director of the Year
- Emily Rickus – Vista Retail Support
- Laura Watkins – ICON
Financial Controller of the Year
- Matthew Arthur – Transport for Wales
- Sushma Limbu – Celsa UK
- Tony Sleap – Vista Retail Support
- Gwennan Oakes – OGI
- Alex Davies – ICON
Accountant of the year
- Tom O'brien – Cadre Advisory
- Sarah Liddell – Vista Retail Support
- Rhian Ford – OGI
- Rhodri Lewis – Julian Hodge Bank
Independent Practice of the year
- Barford Owen Davies
- LHP Accountants
- Andy Nash Accounting & Consultancy Ltd
- Lumin Accountancy
- Bevan & Buckland LLP
- Cadre Advisory
Payroller of the Year
- Lucy White – New Directions Holdings Ltd
- Angela Sayce – Eddyfi Technologies
- Emily Smith – Stanford Williams Ltd
Medium / Large Finance Team of the Year
- Transport for Wales
- Celsa Uk
- Sonovate
- ICON
- IG Lintels
- Principality Building society
Small Finance Team of the Year
- Markes International Limited
- 2buy2.com Ltd
- FEI Foods Limited
- Vista Retail Support
- OGI
- Capital & Technical Team, Accountancy Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council
- Eddyfi Technologies
Financial Services Finance team of the Year
- DWJ WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD
- Penguin Wealth
- Sanctuary Financial Planning
Accounting Technician of the Year
- Fay Crispin – Oldwalls Collection
- Nick Levi – MII Engineering
- Jack Bennett – Pobl Housing Association
- Poppy Vincent – UNRVLD
- Jordon Harley – Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council
- Abbie Price – Powys County Council
- Kathryn Rees – Markes international
Rising Star of the Year
- Daniel Lewis – ICON
- Conor Hapgood – Celsa UK
- Amanda Tate – Vista Retail Support
- Peter Sewell – New Directions Holdings