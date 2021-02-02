Finance Awards Wales Opens for 2021

Third year of awards to recognise and celebrate the Finance professionals of Wales

Finance Awards Wales 2021 has officially launched and is open for nominations. With over 13 categories ranging from Rising Star of the Year to CFO / FD of the Year, shortlisted winners will be announced in the summer.

Now in their third year of celebrating the Finance talent in Wales, the Awards continue to recognise the successes of individual and teams across Wales. The 2021 Awards will mark the contribution of many in the finance sector who have played a core role in navigating their organisations through the unfolding crisis of the pandemic. In a very special ceremony, planned for 3 September 2021, winners of the postponed 2020 awards will also be announced, along with the 2021 cohort, making it a double celebration.

“The awards have always sought to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals in Wales”, said Matt Hyde, MD of Finance Awards Wales. “This year I’m sure we’ll all be recognising the huge contribution which many of these team members have made to the organisations and businesses they represent. I know the judges are looking forward to hearing the stories of what the Welsh Finance community have helped shape and deliver and to shine a light on new and experienced talent”.

The judging panel, which continues to include Cardiff Council’s Head of Economic Development, Ken Poole as Chair along with Finance Director of Leekes Group, Mike Fowler; Director of Recruit 121 Emma Peterson and Group CFO of Propel Finance, Mark Tweed, will be joined by some guest judges to meet those shortlisted.

Specialist finance recruitment firm, Recruit 121 continues to be proud of their involvement as principal sponsor. CEO Che Hookings said,

“Finance Awards Wales have become a wonderful moment in the business calendar and a special opportunity to raise the profile of the Finance profession in Wales”.

The Awards have been welcomed by Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, saying:

“The growth of financial and professional services in Wales, which has seen our nation become one of the fastest growing locations for the sector, is a real success story. “Today, more than 140,000 jobs across Wales are in the financial and related professional services – a figure which has grown by almost 25% in the last decade alone. “The Welsh Government continues to work hard to foster an investment-friendly business environment and the record number of nominations and applications to this year’s Finance Awards Wales are a testament to that. “These awards shine a light on the talented professionals working in the sector and contributing to our thriving economy. “Congratulations to all on the shortlist and I wish you every success now and in the future.”

For more information or details of sponsorship:

[email protected] | 07977 136 477